44 stocks trade at lifetime highs; 77 stocks hit 52-week highs

The market price of 77 stocks from the BSE 500 and Smallcap indices have hit their respective 52-week highs on Wednesday after most of the broader indices touched record highs in intra-day trade. Of these, more than half or 40 stocks hit their fresh lifetime highs on the BSE.

Hindustan Unilever, ABB India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Britannia Industries, Cadila Healthcare, Eicher Motors, Reliance Capital and Siemens are from the S&P BSE 100 index hitting their respective 52-week highs.

Along with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, S&P BSE 500, S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap index hit new highs after the (IMD) said that the prospects of the monsoon have brightened due to reduced chances of

Chambal Fertilisers, Coromandel International, Escorts, Finolex Industries, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, National Fertilisers, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers and Zuari Agro Chemicals from the agri-related sector stocks hit new highs on hopes of good monsoon.

Meanwhile, after a gap of nearly two weeks, the foreign institutional investors (FII) have turned net buyers in the Tuesday’s trading session first time after April 25, 2017. The made net investments worth of Rs 333 crore in equities, the stock exchange provisional data shows.

Among the individual stocks, ABB India has surged 5% to Rs 1,618, extending its previous day’s 10% rally on BSE, after the company said it has posted a significant year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in orders booked in the first quarter of 2017 (Q1), driven by government initiatives and investments. Despite challenging environment, the order intake witnessed strong 28% at Rs 2,342 crore in Q1.



