TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Lupin hits fresh 52-week low; down 7.5% in six days
Business Standard

5 public sector banks hit 52-week high

Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank and Vijaya Bank hit 52-week highs.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

5 public sector banks hit 52-week high

Shares of five public sector banks (PSBs), Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Vijaya Bank hit their respective 52-week highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in an otherwise weak market.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab & Sindh Bank, Union Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Syndicate Bank gained anywhere between 3% and 5%, and were trading close to their 52-week highs.


At 11:43 am; the Nifty PSU Bank index, the second largest gainer after Nifty Metal Index, was up 1.2% as compared to 0.53% decline in the Nifty 50 index. The PSU bank index hit an intra-day high of 3,593.30, is 26.15 points away from its 52-week high of 3,619.45 touched on April 18, 2017.

Thus far in the ongoing week, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 4.2% against 3.2% rise in Nifty Bank and 1.9% gain in the benchmark index.

ICICI Securities have an outperform view on banking sector as the brokerage firm expects a gradual recovery in overall economy and implementation of newer mechanism of faster resolution of stressed assets will pave the way for an improvement in asset quality for banks, going ahead.

Indian Bank, the largest gainer among the pack, has rallied 23% during the week, after the bank reported good set of numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Q4FY17).

Indian Bank had reported 241% year on year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 319 crore in Q4FY17, led by a lower base owing to higher slippages in Q4FY16. Net interest income or NII growth was healthy at 22.1% YoY to Rs 1,385 crore.

“On a relative basis, Indian Bank has emerged as a strong performer with stronger CAR, healthy asset quality and better returns ratios. Consequently, the bank is commanding a premium compared to peers,” analysts at ICICI Securities said in result update.

“The management expects upgrade and recovery to outweigh fresh slippages, leading to a reduction in GNPA. With moderation in slippages and balance sheet growth, we expect GNPA ratio at 6.2% and NNPA ratio at 3.7% in FY19E,”added report.

The bank has shown strong performance driven by margin expansion and relatively lower slippages. Well maintained asset quality among PSBs, loan growth trajectory coupled with margin expansion paints a positive outlook for the bank, said analyst at Cholamandalam Securities.

Bank of Maharashtra has surged 7% to Rs 37 after the bank announced fund raising plan of up to 2,000 crore.

“The board of directors of the bank will meet on May 4, 2017 to consider the proposal of raising of equity capital through follow-on-public offer (FPO)/rights issue/qualified institutional placements (QIP) etc., upto Rs 2,000 crore at an appropriate time, subject to the necessary approvals,” Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

COMPANY LATEST 1-WK BEFORE GAIN(%)
INDIAN BANK 320.60 260.10 23.26
BANK OF INDIA 178.70 150.45 18.78
VIJAYA BANK 78.85 69.40 13.62
ANDHRA BANK 66.75 60.05 11.16
SYNDICATE BANK 79.10 72.20 9.56
UCO BANK 41.15 37.75 9.01
ORIENTAL BANK 166.65 153.40 8.64
CORP BANK 58.25 53.75 8.37
ALLAHABAD BANK 79.25 73.25 8.19
PUN. & SIND BANK 62.05 57.95 7.08
PNB 165.45 154.90 6.81
UNION BANK (I) 167.10 157.05 6.40
IDBI BANK 76.45 72.20 5.89
DENA BANK 41.05 38.80 5.80
CANARA BANK 339.75 323.10 5.15
BANK OF BARODA 183.80 175.20 4.91
BANK OF MAHA 35.45 33.85 4.73


 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

5 public sector banks hit 52-week high

Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank and Vijaya Bank hit 52-week highs.

Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank and Vijaya Bank hit 52-week highs.
Shares of five public sector banks (PSBs), Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Vijaya Bank hit their respective 52-week highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in an otherwise weak market.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab & Sindh Bank, Union Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Syndicate Bank gained anywhere between 3% and 5%, and were trading close to their 52-week highs.

At 11:43 am; the Nifty PSU Bank index, the second largest gainer after Nifty Metal Index, was up 1.2% as compared to 0.53% decline in the Nifty 50 index. The PSU bank index hit an intra-day high of 3,593.30, is 26.15 points away from its 52-week high of 3,619.45 touched on April 18, 2017.

Thus far in the ongoing week, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 4.2% against 3.2% rise in Nifty Bank and 1.9% gain in the benchmark index.

ICICI Securities have an outperform view on banking sector as the brokerage firm expects a gradual recovery in overall economy and implementation of newer mechanism of faster resolution of stressed assets will pave the way for an improvement in asset quality for banks, going ahead.

Indian Bank, the largest gainer among the pack, has rallied 23% during the week, after the bank reported good set of numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Q4FY17).

Indian Bank had reported 241% year on year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 319 crore in Q4FY17, led by a lower base owing to higher slippages in Q4FY16. Net interest income or NII growth was healthy at 22.1% YoY to Rs 1,385 crore.

“On a relative basis, Indian Bank has emerged as a strong performer with stronger CAR, healthy asset quality and better returns ratios. Consequently, the bank is commanding a premium compared to peers,” analysts at ICICI Securities said in result update.

“The management expects upgrade and recovery to outweigh fresh slippages, leading to a reduction in GNPA. With moderation in slippages and balance sheet growth, we expect GNPA ratio at 6.2% and NNPA ratio at 3.7% in FY19E,”added report.

The bank has shown strong performance driven by margin expansion and relatively lower slippages. Well maintained asset quality among PSBs, loan growth trajectory coupled with margin expansion paints a positive outlook for the bank, said analyst at Cholamandalam Securities.

Bank of Maharashtra has surged 7% to Rs 37 after the bank announced fund raising plan of up to 2,000 crore.

“The board of directors of the bank will meet on May 4, 2017 to consider the proposal of raising of equity capital through follow-on-public offer (FPO)/rights issue/qualified institutional placements (QIP) etc., upto Rs 2,000 crore at an appropriate time, subject to the necessary approvals,” Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

COMPANY LATEST 1-WK BEFORE GAIN(%)
INDIAN BANK 320.60 260.10 23.26
BANK OF INDIA 178.70 150.45 18.78
VIJAYA BANK 78.85 69.40 13.62
ANDHRA BANK 66.75 60.05 11.16
SYNDICATE BANK 79.10 72.20 9.56
UCO BANK 41.15 37.75 9.01
ORIENTAL BANK 166.65 153.40 8.64
CORP BANK 58.25 53.75 8.37
ALLAHABAD BANK 79.25 73.25 8.19
PUN. & SIND BANK 62.05 57.95 7.08
PNB 165.45 154.90 6.81
UNION BANK (I) 167.10 157.05 6.40
IDBI BANK 76.45 72.20 5.89
DENA BANK 41.05 38.80 5.80
CANARA BANK 339.75 323.10 5.15
BANK OF BARODA 183.80 175.20 4.91
BANK OF MAHA 35.45 33.85 4.73


 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

5 public sector banks hit 52-week high

Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank and Vijaya Bank hit 52-week highs.

Shares of five public sector banks (PSBs), Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Vijaya Bank hit their respective 52-week highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in an otherwise weak market.

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab & Sindh Bank, Union Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Syndicate Bank gained anywhere between 3% and 5%, and were trading close to their 52-week highs.

At 11:43 am; the Nifty PSU Bank index, the second largest gainer after Nifty Metal Index, was up 1.2% as compared to 0.53% decline in the Nifty 50 index. The PSU bank index hit an intra-day high of 3,593.30, is 26.15 points away from its 52-week high of 3,619.45 touched on April 18, 2017.

Thus far in the ongoing week, the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 4.2% against 3.2% rise in Nifty Bank and 1.9% gain in the benchmark index.

ICICI Securities have an outperform view on banking sector as the brokerage firm expects a gradual recovery in overall economy and implementation of newer mechanism of faster resolution of stressed assets will pave the way for an improvement in asset quality for banks, going ahead.

Indian Bank, the largest gainer among the pack, has rallied 23% during the week, after the bank reported good set of numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Q4FY17).

Indian Bank had reported 241% year on year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 319 crore in Q4FY17, led by a lower base owing to higher slippages in Q4FY16. Net interest income or NII growth was healthy at 22.1% YoY to Rs 1,385 crore.

“On a relative basis, Indian Bank has emerged as a strong performer with stronger CAR, healthy asset quality and better returns ratios. Consequently, the bank is commanding a premium compared to peers,” analysts at ICICI Securities said in result update.

“The management expects upgrade and recovery to outweigh fresh slippages, leading to a reduction in GNPA. With moderation in slippages and balance sheet growth, we expect GNPA ratio at 6.2% and NNPA ratio at 3.7% in FY19E,”added report.

The bank has shown strong performance driven by margin expansion and relatively lower slippages. Well maintained asset quality among PSBs, loan growth trajectory coupled with margin expansion paints a positive outlook for the bank, said analyst at Cholamandalam Securities.

Bank of Maharashtra has surged 7% to Rs 37 after the bank announced fund raising plan of up to 2,000 crore.

“The board of directors of the bank will meet on May 4, 2017 to consider the proposal of raising of equity capital through follow-on-public offer (FPO)/rights issue/qualified institutional placements (QIP) etc., upto Rs 2,000 crore at an appropriate time, subject to the necessary approvals,” Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

COMPANY LATEST 1-WK BEFORE GAIN(%)
INDIAN BANK 320.60 260.10 23.26
BANK OF INDIA 178.70 150.45 18.78
VIJAYA BANK 78.85 69.40 13.62
ANDHRA BANK 66.75 60.05 11.16
SYNDICATE BANK 79.10 72.20 9.56
UCO BANK 41.15 37.75 9.01
ORIENTAL BANK 166.65 153.40 8.64
CORP BANK 58.25 53.75 8.37
ALLAHABAD BANK 79.25 73.25 8.19
PUN. & SIND BANK 62.05 57.95 7.08
PNB 165.45 154.90 6.81
UNION BANK (I) 167.10 157.05 6.40
IDBI BANK 76.45 72.20 5.89
DENA BANK 41.05 38.80 5.80
CANARA BANK 339.75 323.10 5.15
BANK OF BARODA 183.80 175.20 4.91
BANK OF MAHA 35.45 33.85 4.73


 

image
Business Standard
177 22