5 stocks down 10% on weak Q3 results

Five stocks – Tata Motors, Parag Milk Foods, Intellect Design Arena, and – plunged up to 19% on Wednesday after these companies reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2016 (Q3FY17).fell 10% to Rs 437, extending yesterday's 3.68% decline triggered by the company's weak Q3FY17 results. The stock recorded its sharpest fall in more than four years. Earlier, on May 30, 2012, it was down 11.8% in single day. DVR too ended 10.2% lower at Rs 268 on the BSE.Tata Motors, which announced earnings after market hours on Tuesday, reported a 96% fall in consolidated net profit of Rs 112 crore in Q3FY17, due to lower earnings at its British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and losses in its domestic business.tanked 19% to Rs 213 after the diary products Company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 38 crore in Q3FY17 against profit of Rs 15 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.lost 13% to Rs 131 after the company reported net loss of Rs 29.25 crore in Q3FY17, higher than net loss of Rs 17.38 crore in Q3FY16.also slipped nearly 10% to Rs 111 after a well-known investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife sold a stake in the company on Wednesday via open market.Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 1.0 million and 3.23 million shares at Rs 120.35 per share and Rs 120.44 per share, respectively, in on 14 February 2017, the NSE bulk deal data shows.The stock dipped 12% to Rs 108, hit 52-week low in intra-day trade today.Meanwhile, in past nine trading sessions, the stock of IT software products Company slipped 27% from Rs 150 on February 2, after the company reported net loss of Rs 22 crore in Q3FY17 against profit of Rs 0.35 crore in year ago quarter.