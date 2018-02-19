51% rise in SIP contribution to mutual funds so far this financial year

There is a 51% rise in (SIP) contribution to (MFs) so far this financial year. At a time the are facing headwinds and stocks have corrected over 10%, the inflows through the mode has hit an all-time high of Rs 66.4 billion in January. This is over the 62% rise in the corresponding previous month. Total number of accounts is nearly 20 million. The April-January period has witnessed total inflows of over Rs 536 billion.

It stood at Rs 355 billion a year ago. In the current fiscal year, inflow surpassed those received during 2016-17. In FY17, inflow stood at Rs 439 billion. FY18 is likely to end with total inflow of nearly Rs 663 billion, if the trend continues.