6 of 10 most valued firms lose Rs 13,799 cr in m-cap; HUL, Infy worst hit

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued Indian firms fell by Rs 13,799.08 crore last week, with FMCG major taking the biggest hit.



While Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, ITC, Ltd (HUL), and suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Thursday, Bank, HDFC, and IOC, on the other hand, witnessed gains.



Stock were closed on Friday for Ganesh Chaturthi.From the top-10 list, HUL's valuation slumped Rs 4,491.26 crore to Rs 2,55,179.55 crore.The of (TCS) declined by Rs 3,359.58 crore to Rs 4,77,672.18 crore and that of dropped by Rs 2,601.52 crore to Rs 5,09,703 crore.Infosys' market valuation tumbled Rs 2,434.67 crore to Rs 2,09,598.35 crore and that of Maruti slipped Rs 546.77 crore to Rs 2,29,639.75 crore.The of fell by Rs 365.28 crore to Rs 3,42,754.93 crore.On the other hand, HDFC's valuation surged Rs 3,321.96 crore to Rs 2,79,761.80 crore.The of rose by Rs 3,051.55 crore to Rs 4,54,654.36 crore and that of jumped Rs 1,553.77 crore to Rs 2,42,085.85 crore.added Rs 631.27 crore to Rs 2,07,881.29 crore in its valuation.In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, SBI, Maruti, andBoth the Sensex and Nifty during the week registered their seventh weekly gain in eight by rising 71.38 points, or 0.22 per cent, and 19.65 points, or 0.19 per cent, respectively.