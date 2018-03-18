6 of 10 most valued cos lose Rs 520 bn in m-cap, TCS takes Rs 400 bn hit

The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued companies declined by over Rs 520 billion last week, with IT major TCS taking the steepest hit.

(RIL), TCS, HDFC, HUL, and SBI saw losses in their market valuation for the week ended Friday.

HDFC Bank, ITC, Suzuki India and however made gains.

TCS' (m-cap) slumped by Rs 400.08 billion to Rs 5,408.81 billion.

The m-cap of RIL dropped Rs 73.16 billion to Rs 5,704.35 billion and that of (ONGC) plunged Rs 2,887.48 billion to Rs 2276.61 billion.

HDFC's valuation dipped Rs 989.2 crore to Rs 2,998.93 billion and that of (SBI) fell by Rs 4.74 billion to Rs 2,180.45 billion.

The m-cap of (HUL) went down by Rs 324.67 billion to Rs 2,811.90 billion.

On the other hand, Infosys' valuation jumped Rs 19.87 billion to Rs 2,560.87 billion.

ITC added Rs 15.77 billion to Rs 3,17,9.76 billion and Rs 11.15 billion to Rs 4,817.91 billion.

Maruti's valuation went up by Rs 7.8238 billion to Rs 2,625.18 billion.

Over the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 131.14 points to end at 33,176.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, and SBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)