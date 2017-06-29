TRENDING ON BS
Axis Bank gains 4% on exposure to select accounts
63 BSE 500 stocks buck six-day sell-off to hit fresh 52-week high

Sensex is still about 500 points away from its lifetime high of 31522.87 hit on June 22

Aprajita Sharma  |  New Delhi 

After a six-session long correction that saw the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 indices slip around 1.5% each, the markets recouped some losses on Thursday. 

At 11:24 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,032, up 197 points and the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,555, up 64 points. 

The 30-share Sensex is still about 500 points away from its lifetime high of 31,522.87 hit on June 22, and the Nifty50 is 146 points away from its all-time high of 9,709 hit on June 06. 


Starting June 20, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 477 points or 1.5% till Wednesday, there were 63 stocks from the BSE-500 index which bucked the losing trend to hit their fresh 52-week high during the same period. 

Aditya Birla Nuvo, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, NIIT Technologie, Welspun Corp, Interglobe Aviation and Jaiprakash Associates are among 63 stocks which touched their 52-week highs between June 20 and June 28.  

Company Name 52-week high date 52-week high price
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. 28-Jun-2017 1815.45
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 28-Jun-2017 459.65
NIIT Technologies 28-Jun-2017 595.00
Welspun Corp 28-Jun-2017 108.00
Interglobe Aviation 28-Jun-2017 1270.00
Jaiprakash Associates 27-Jun-2017 22.53
Cox & Kings (India) 27-Jun-2017 301.00
Supreme Industries Ltd. 27-Jun-2017 1244.00
Phoenix Mills  27-Jun-2017 474.25
Rajesh Exports 27-Jun-2017 714.00
Colgate-Palmolive (India) 23-Jun-2017 1120.00
Pidilite Industries 23-Jun-2017 837.10
Polaris Consulting & Services 23-Jun-2017 261.00
Balkrishna Industries 23-Jun-2017 1729.00
Kotak Mahindra Bank 22-Jun-2017 1004.75
Eveready Industries (India) 22-Jun-2017 357.50
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India 22-Jun-2017 627.45
Thomas Cook (India) 22-Jun-2017 240.00
Entertainment Network (India) 22-Jun-2017 986.40
HDFC Bank 22-Jun-2017 1715.60
BEML 22-Jun-2017 1570.45
JBF Industries 22-Jun-2017 326.00
Omaxe 22-Jun-2017 207.90
Larsen & Toubro Infotech 22-Jun-2017 840.00
GMR Infrastructure 22-Jun-2017 22.10
Spicejet 22-Jun-2017 136.30
Sundram Fasteners Ltd. 22-Jun-2017 468.00
NHPC Ltd. 22-Jun-2017 34.50
L&T Finance Holdings 22-Jun-2017 150.10
Kirloskar Oil Engines 22-Jun-2017 417.75
Can Fin Homes 22-Jun-2017 3333.00
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation 22-Jun-2017 468.45
Gulf Oil Lubricants India 22-Jun-2017 900.00
NBCC (India) 22-Jun-2017 213.70
Avenue Supermarts 21-Jun-2017 839.00
Network 18 Media & Investment 21-Jun-2017 55.30
Hindustan Unilever 21-Jun-2017 1128.00
VA Tech Wabag 21-Jun-2017 749.00
Godrej Industries 21-Jun-2017 655.45
Grindwell Norton 21-Jun-2017 422.00
Indiabulls Real Estate 21-Jun-2017 217.40
Godrej Consumer Products 21-Jun-2017 982.00
Vinati Organics 21-Jun-2017 1001.00
SREI Infrastructure Finance 21-Jun-2017 123.30
Jindal Saw 21-Jun-2017 92.35
VST Industries 21-Jun-2017 3499.95
The Lakshmi Vilas Bank 21-Jun-2017 205.35
HSIL 20-Jun-2017 405.00
Astral Poly Technik 20-Jun-2017 728.75
Bajaj Finance 20-Jun-2017 1431.00
GIC Housing Finance 20-Jun-2017 623.20
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank 20-Jun-2017 95.65
LIC Housing Finance 20-Jun-2017 794.10
Magma Fincorp 20-Jun-2017 174.15
APL Apollo Tubes 20-Jun-2017 1738.00
Elgi Equipments 20-Jun-2017 244.00
Tata Investment Corporation 20-Jun-2017 789.00
UPL 20-Jun-2017 892.00
Motherson Sumi Systems 20-Jun-2017 492.85
Tata Steel 20-Jun-2017 525.00
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes 20-Jun-2017 869.00
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone 20-Jun-2017 377.75
Power Grid Corporation Of India 20-Jun-2017 214.95
Source: AceEquity    

