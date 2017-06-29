63 BSE 500 stocks buck six-day sell-off to hit fresh 52-week high

Sensex is still about 500 points away from its lifetime high of 31522.87 hit on June 22

After a six-session long correction that saw the S&P BSE and the Nifty50 indices slip around 1.5% each, the recouped some losses on Thursday.

At 11:24 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 31,032, up 197 points and the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,555, up 64 points.

The 30-share is still about 500 points away from its lifetime high of 31,522.87 hit on June 22, and the Nifty50 is 146 points away from its all-time high of 9,709 hit on June 06.



Starting June 20, while the S&P BSE lost 477 points or 1.5% till Wednesday, there were 63 stocks from the BSE-500 index which bucked the losing trend to hit their fresh 52-week high during the same period.