63 BSE 500 stocks buck six-day sell-off to hit fresh 52-week high

Starting June 20, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 477 points or 1.5% till Wednesday, there were 63 stocks from the BSE-500 index which bucked the losing trend to hit their fresh 52-week high during the same period.
|Company Name
|52-week high date
|52-week high price
|Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.
|28-Jun-2017
|1815.45
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|28-Jun-2017
|459.65
|NIIT Technologies
|28-Jun-2017
|595.00
|Welspun Corp
|28-Jun-2017
|108.00
|Interglobe Aviation
|28-Jun-2017
|1270.00
|Jaiprakash Associates
|27-Jun-2017
|22.53
|Cox & Kings (India)
|27-Jun-2017
|301.00
|Supreme Industries Ltd.
|27-Jun-2017
|1244.00
|Phoenix Mills
|27-Jun-2017
|474.25
|Rajesh Exports
|27-Jun-2017
|714.00
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|23-Jun-2017
|1120.00
|Pidilite Industries
|23-Jun-2017
|837.10
|Polaris Consulting & Services
|23-Jun-2017
|261.00
|Balkrishna Industries
|23-Jun-2017
|1729.00
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|22-Jun-2017
|1004.75
|Eveready Industries (India)
|22-Jun-2017
|357.50
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|22-Jun-2017
|627.45
|Thomas Cook (India)
|22-Jun-2017
|240.00
|Entertainment Network (India)
|22-Jun-2017
|986.40
|HDFC Bank
|22-Jun-2017
|1715.60
|BEML
|22-Jun-2017
|1570.45
|JBF Industries
|22-Jun-2017
|326.00
|Omaxe
|22-Jun-2017
|207.90
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|22-Jun-2017
|840.00
|GMR Infrastructure
|22-Jun-2017
|22.10
|Spicejet
|22-Jun-2017
|136.30
|Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
|22-Jun-2017
|468.00
|NHPC Ltd.
|22-Jun-2017
|34.50
|L&T Finance Holdings
|22-Jun-2017
|150.10
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|22-Jun-2017
|417.75
|Can Fin Homes
|22-Jun-2017
|3333.00
|Dewan Housing Finance Corporation
|22-Jun-2017
|468.45
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|22-Jun-2017
|900.00
|NBCC (India)
|22-Jun-2017
|213.70
|Avenue Supermarts
|21-Jun-2017
|839.00
|Network 18 Media & Investment
|21-Jun-2017
|55.30
|Hindustan Unilever
|21-Jun-2017
|1128.00
|VA Tech Wabag
|21-Jun-2017
|749.00
|Godrej Industries
|21-Jun-2017
|655.45
|Grindwell Norton
|21-Jun-2017
|422.00
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|21-Jun-2017
|217.40
|Godrej Consumer Products
|21-Jun-2017
|982.00
|Vinati Organics
|21-Jun-2017
|1001.00
|SREI Infrastructure Finance
|21-Jun-2017
|123.30
|Jindal Saw
|21-Jun-2017
|92.35
|VST Industries
|21-Jun-2017
|3499.95
|The Lakshmi Vilas Bank
|21-Jun-2017
|205.35
|HSIL
|20-Jun-2017
|405.00
|Astral Poly Technik
|20-Jun-2017
|728.75
|Bajaj Finance
|20-Jun-2017
|1431.00
|GIC Housing Finance
|20-Jun-2017
|623.20
|The Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|20-Jun-2017
|95.65
|LIC Housing Finance
|20-Jun-2017
|794.10
|Magma Fincorp
|20-Jun-2017
|174.15
|APL Apollo Tubes
|20-Jun-2017
|1738.00
|Elgi Equipments
|20-Jun-2017
|244.00
|Tata Investment Corporation
|20-Jun-2017
|789.00
|UPL
|20-Jun-2017
|892.00
|Motherson Sumi Systems
|20-Jun-2017
|492.85
|Tata Steel
|20-Jun-2017
|525.00
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|20-Jun-2017
|869.00
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|20-Jun-2017
|377.75
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|20-Jun-2017
|214.95
|Source: AceEquity
