63 Moons Technologies to invest in scam-hit NSEL

Limited, formerly known as FTIL, will invest around Rs 50 crore every year for three years in its subsidiary National Spot Exchange (NSEL). It may be noted, has been under regulatory scanner for its alleged role in the Rs 5,574 crore settlement fraud at NSEL. holds a 99.99% stake in NSEL. It has sought shareholders approval for the move along with the appointment of 3 independent directors via postal ballot.

While officials were not available for comment immediately, company's note to shareholders said that is going through a challenging time since the unfolding of the payment crisis on trading platform in July 2013.

The subsidiary is defending itself in various legal, recovery and other related matters associated with settlement default by some members, occurred on the exchange platform in 2013-14.

“Under current status of NSEL, it has no ability to raise resources from outside on its own credentials as there is no revenue generation activity in NSEL,” said in the note.

The subsidiary has requested for financial support to recover the money from defaulting members, to defend various legal cases, to continue to take necessary legal action against various parties to recover amount from defaulting parties and for working capital.

According to 2015-16 annual report, its legal and professional charges was Rs 58.06 crore as compared to Rs 71.47 crore, a year ago.

Funds are also required for its day-to-day administrative, operational, legal and recovery expenses.

“As has no resources, it is imperative for 63 Moons to provide resources to to fight the legal cases and its ongoing activities,” said the company.

The company plans to provide additional financial assistance, by way of loan or by way of equity/preference shares/securities infusion, to the tune of Rs 50 crore in one or more tranches for each of the three financial years starting 2016-17 to 2018-19. This is subject to necessary regulatory approvals including the nod from the NCLT Committee constituted by the National Company Law Tribunal, Government of India.