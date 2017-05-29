7 eye-catching stocks

I must drop in at the optician. There are some numbers that I have read of companies that make me believe that nothing is wrong with the economy and everything is wrong with my eyes. Kopran: There was a time when we used to love this pharma company. Thereafter, the company lost the plot and fell off our radar. The last quarter results were a pleasant surprise, quite like Lazarus emerging from the dead with "Hey guys, I am back!" Profit before depreciation and tax has improved sequentially across the last four quarters: Rs 4.87 crore to Rs 7.08 crore to Rs 11.86 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?