7 eye-catching stocks

Ebidta for the last four quarters increased from Rs 26 cr to Rs 27.4 cr to Rs 29 cr to Rs 37 cr

I must drop in at the optician. There are some numbers that I have read of companies that make me believe that nothing is wrong with the economy and everything is wrong with my eyes. Kopran: There was a time when we used to love this pharma company. Thereafter, the company lost the plot and fell off our radar. The last quarter results were a pleasant surprise, quite like Lazarus emerging from the dead with "Hey guys, I am back!" Profit before depreciation and tax has improved sequentially across the last four quarters: Rs 4.87 crore to Rs 7.08 crore to Rs 11.86 ...

Mudar Patherya