JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

RBI policy, macro, auto sales data to drive the market in upcoming week
Business Standard

7 of top-10 cos add Rs 560 bn in m-cap; HDFC Bank, SBI biggest gainers

Barring RIL, ITC and Infosys, rest seven blue-chip companies saw addition in their market capitalisation for the week ended Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

7 of top-10 cos add Rs 560 bn in m-cap; HDFC Bank, SBI biggest gainers

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 560.82 billion (Rs 56,082.33 crore) in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and SBI emerging as the biggest gainers.

Barring Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC and Infosys, rest seven blue-chip companies saw addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Wednesday.

Stock markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 137 billion (Rs 13,700.11 crore) to Rs 4.90 trillion (Rs 4,90,848.35 crore) and that of SBI soared Rs 133.8 billion (Rs 13,379.69 crore) to Rs 2.15 trillion (Rs 2,15,887.67 crore).

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged Rs 78.28 billion (Rs 7,828.61 crore) to Rs 2.90 trillion (Rs 2,89,159.40 crore) and that of Maruti Suzuki India spurted Rs 76 billion (Rs 7,601.85 crore) to Rs 2.67 trillion (Rs 2,67,738.09 crore).

HDFC added Rs 65.77 billion (Rs 6,577.81 crore) to Rs 3.05 trillion (Rs 3,05,746.58 crore) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Rs 62.88 billion (Rs 6,288.43 crore) to Rs 5.45 trillion (Rs 5,45,437.96 crore) in its m-cap.

ONGC's valuation went up by Rs 7.05 billion (Rs 705.83 crore) to Rs 2.28 trillion (Rs 2,28,174.92 crore).

On the other hand, the m-cap of Infosys slumped Rs 72.18 billion (Rs 7,218.5 crore) to Rs 2.47 trillion (Rs 2,47,765.92 crore).

RIL's valuation tumbled Rs 63.66 billion (Rs 6,366.33 crore) to Rs 5.59 trillion (Rs 5,59,222.99 crore) and that of ITC dipped Rs 3.62 billion (Rs 361.89 crore) to Rs 3.12 trillion (Rs 3,12,307.91 crore).

In the grading of the top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, ONGC and SBI.

Over the past week, the Sensex rose 372.14 points, or 1.14 per cent to 32,968.68.
First Published: Sun, April 01 2018. 14:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements