7 of top-10 cos add Rs 560 bn in m-cap; HDFC Bank, SBI biggest gainers

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 560.82 billion (Rs 56,082.33 crore) in market valuation last week, with and emerging as the biggest gainers.

Barring Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Infosys, rest seven blue-chip companies saw addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Wednesday.

Stock were closed on Thursday and Friday for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 137 billion (Rs 13,700.11 crore) to Rs 4.90 trillion (Rs 4,90,848.35 crore) and that of soared Rs 133.8 billion (Rs 13,379.69 crore) to Rs 2.15 trillion (Rs 2,15,887.67 crore).

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged Rs 78.28 billion (Rs 7,828.61 crore) to Rs 2.90 trillion (Rs 2,89,159.40 crore) and that of Maruti Suzuki India spurted Rs 76 billion (Rs 7,601.85 crore) to Rs 2.67 trillion (Rs 2,67,738.09 crore).

HDFC added Rs 65.77 billion (Rs 6,577.81 crore) to Rs 3.05 trillion (Rs 3,05,746.58 crore) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Rs 62.88 billion (Rs 6,288.43 crore) to Rs 5.45 trillion (Rs 5,45,437.96 crore) in its

ONGC's valuation went up by Rs 7.05 billion (Rs 705.83 crore) to Rs 2.28 trillion (Rs 2,28,174.92 crore).

On the other hand, the of slumped Rs 72.18 billion (Rs 7,218.5 crore) to Rs 2.47 trillion (Rs 2,47,765.92 crore).

RIL's valuation tumbled Rs 63.66 billion (Rs 6,366.33 crore) to Rs 5.59 trillion (Rs 5,59,222.99 crore) and that of dipped Rs 3.62 billion (Rs 361.89 crore) to Rs 3.12 trillion (Rs 3,12,307.91 crore).

In the grading of the top-10 firms, stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, ONGC and

Over the past week, the Sensex rose 372.14 points, or 1.14 per cent to 32,968.68.