7 of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 985 bn in m-cap; RIL, ONGC drop most

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued companies slumped Rs 985.30 billion (Rs 98,530.44 crore) last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and ONGC taking the steepest hit. While RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI, Infosys, and ONGC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC and HUL made gains. RIL's valuation plummeted Rs 372.56 billion (Rs 37,256.05 crore) to Rs 5.737 trillion (Rs 5,73,682.16 crore). M-cap of ONGC tanked Rs 202.76 billion (Rs 20,276.51 crore) to Rs 2.469 trillion (Rs 2,46,975.61 crore) and that of SBI tumbled Rs 140.27 billion (Rs 14,027.08 crore) to Rs Rs 2.56 trillion (Rs 2,56,285.68 crore). Maruti's valuation dived Rs 83.64 billion (Rs 8,364.59 crore) to Rs Rs 2.72 trillion (Rs 2,71,881.12 crore) and that of ITC dropped Rs 66.91 billion (Rs 6,690.94 crore) to Rs 3.36 trillion (Rs 3,35,678.04 crore). The market cap of Infosys dipped Rs 63.55 billion (Rs 6,355.29 crore) to Rs 2.49 trillion (Rs 2,49,341.55 crore) and that of HDFC Bank fell by Rs 55.60 billion (Rs 5,559.98 crore) to Rs 5.05 trillion (Rs 5,05,141.67 crore). On the other hand, TCS added Rs 59.92 billion (Rs 5,991.72 crore) to Rs 6.03 trillion (Rs 6,02,837.88 crore) in its valuation. TCS on Monday surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm in terms of m-cap. However, RIL on January 31 regained the status, surging past IT major TCS. But at the end of the week, TCS once again attained the numero uno status in the m-cap ranking. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) went up by Rs 3.25 billion (Rs 324.67 crore) to Rs 2.97 trillion (Rs 2,97,117.97 crore) and that of HDFC rose by Rs 1.20 billion (Rs 119.82 crore) to Rs 3.04 trillion (Rs 3,04,069.59 crore). In the rankings of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, and ONGC. Over the last week, the Sensex declined 983.69 points, or 2.72 per cent, at 35,066.75.
