7 of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 985 bn in m-cap; RIL, ONGC drop most

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued companies slumped Rs 985.30 billion (Rs 98,530.44 crore) last week, with Ltd (RIL) and taking the steepest hit. While RIL, Bank, ITC, Suzuki India, SBI, Infosys, and suffered losses in their (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, (TCS), and HUL made gains. RIL's valuation plummeted Rs 372.56 billion (Rs 37,256.05 crore) to Rs 5.737 trillion (Rs 5,73,682.16 crore). M-cap of tanked Rs 202.76 billion (Rs 20,276.51 crore) to Rs 2.469 trillion (Rs 2,46,975.61 crore) and that of SBI tumbled Rs 140.27 billion (Rs 14,027.08 crore) to Rs Rs 2.56 trillion (Rs 2,56,285.68 crore). Maruti's valuation dived Rs 83.64 billion (Rs 8,364.59 crore) to Rs Rs 2.72 trillion (Rs 2,71,881.12 crore) and that of dropped Rs 66.91 billion (Rs 6,690.94 crore) to Rs 3.36 trillion (Rs 3,35,678.04 crore). The market cap of dipped Rs 63.55 billion (Rs 6,355.29 crore) to Rs 2.49 trillion (Rs 2,49,341.55 crore) and that of Bank fell by Rs 55.60 billion (Rs 5,559.98 crore) to Rs 5.05 trillion (Rs 5,05,141.67 crore). On the other hand, TCS added Rs 59.92 billion (Rs 5,991.72 crore) to Rs 6.03 trillion (Rs 6,02,837.88 crore) in its valuation. TCS on Monday surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm in terms of m-cap. However, RIL on January 31 regained the status, surging past IT major TCS. But at the end of the week, TCS once again attained the numero uno status in the m-cap ranking. The valuation of (HUL) went up by Rs 3.25 billion (Rs 324.67 crore) to Rs 2.97 trillion (Rs 2,97,117.97 crore) and that of rose by Rs 1.20 billion (Rs 119.82 crore) to Rs 3.04 trillion (Rs 3,04,069.59 crore). In the rankings of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one followed by RIL, Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, (SBI), Infosys, and Over the last week, the Sensex declined 983.69 points, or 2.72 per cent, at 35,066.75.