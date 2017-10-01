8 out of 10 most valued companies lose Rs 82,653 cr in market cap

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies saw a combined erosion of Rs 82,653.59 crore in market valuation last week, with Ltd (RIL) taking the steepest hit.



Except for (ONGC) and Infosys, the rest eight companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bank, and HDFC, suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.



RIL's market valuation plummeted Rs 22,385.57 crore to Rs 4,95,300.50 crore.The of Ltd (HUL) tumbled Rs 13,939.14 crore to Rs 2,54,358.70 crore and that of slid Rs 12,509.87 crore to Rs 4,66,511.89 crore.ITC's valuation slumped Rs 12,094.05 crore to Rs 3,14,642.67 crore and that of of (SBI) tanked Rs 7,035.12 crore to Rs 2,19,038.28 crore.The market cap of Corporation (HDFC) was down by Rs 6,546.22 crore at Rs 2,77,658.14 crore and that of declined by Rs 5,080.53 crore to Rs 4,65,907.51 crore.also suffered a loss of Rs 3,063.09 crore at Rs 2,40,852.96 crore.In contrast, ONGC's valuation surged Rs 7,956.61 crore to Rs 2,18,999.16 crore and that of rose by Rs 162.28 crore to Rs 2,06,441.84 crore.In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one spot, followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, SBI, ONGC andBoth the Sensex and the Nifty suffered weekly losses for the third time this month, down 638.72 points, or 2 per cent, and 175.80 points, or 1.76 per cent, respectively.