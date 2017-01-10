8 sugar stocks hit 52-week high

Shares of companies are on a roll with the eight stocks hitting their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes.Balrampur Chini Mills, DCM Shriram Industries, Dhampur Mills, Dwarikesh Sugar, EID Parry, Indian Suncrose, KM Mills and Triveni Engineering & Industries hit their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in intra-day trade.Most of the stocks have rallied in the range of 5% to 9% as compared to 0.50% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 11:00 am. In past one-month, the market value of companies has rallied by up to 62% on the rising prices.Both varieties of prices recovered at the Vashi wholesale market in Mumbai on Monday following renewed demand from stockists and retailers.Medium (M-30) closed at Rs 3,890 per quintal, while small (S-30) ended at Rs 3,781 per quintal, their highest level since September 21, 2012. In past two-weeks, the price of M-30 rose by 2.7%, while of S-30 by 2.8% till yesterday.The rating agency ICRA expects domestic production to decline to 23.0 million MT during year 2017 (SY2017), a decline of around 9% over the previous year. This is largely on account of lower cane availability in Maharashtra and Karnataka due to poor monsoons last year.In ICRA’s view, prices are expected to remain firm in the near term, given the tight stock position. With the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of cane for SY2017 fixed at the same level as of the previous year and prices on higher side, the profitability of mills based in Maharashtra and Karnataka is likely to improve, however, the extent of increase in absolute levels of profits could be moderated with the decline in the cane availability in these regions.Margins are likely to come down somewhat from the levels seen in the previous two quarters (April-September 2016) and they are still likely to be satisfactory for most efficient and forward integrated mills over the next two to three quarters, ICRA said in sector report.The Indian companies are in a sweet spot, as prices have firmed up to Rs35-36 per kg in the domestic market (from the lows of Rs20 per kg in July 2015) due to a demand-supply mismatch in the international market.The domestic production in SY17 is expected to be flat or marginally lower, as Maharashtra and Karnataka are expected to post lower production vis-à-vis Uttar Pradesh (expected to see improvement in production). This is likely to keep prices stable in the near term - unless there is a sustained improvement in production, said analyst at Sharekhan in recent report.