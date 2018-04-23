80 stocks gain over 25% in Sensex's 2,000 points rally in past one month

JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices inch higher, Nifty over 10,600; TCS m-cap hits $100bn
Hindalco, National Aluminium, NIIT, Shakti Pumps, VIP Ind, PSP Projects, SSWL, D B Realty and TVS Electronics were among the S&P BSE Allcap index rallied in the range 25% to 75% in past one month.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of 80 companies have rallied more than 25% after the S&P BSE Sensex recovered more than 2,000 points in past one month.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit an intra-day high of 34,664, rebounding 2,068 points or 6% from its recent low of 32,596 recorded on March 23, 2018. The Nifty 50 index too rose 6% to 10,638 from 9,998 levels one month ago.

Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium, NIIT, Shakti Pumps, VIP Industries, PSP Projects, Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL), D B Realty and TVS Electronics were among the S&P BSE Allcap index to rally in the range of 25% to 75% on the BSE.

The strong inflow from the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) led by mutual funds led the rally in stocks. DIIs have made net investments of Rs 110 billion in equities till Friday, April 20, the stock exchange data shows. Foreign portfolio investors, on other hand were net sellers for amounting of Rs 57.78 billion during the period.

As many as 11 stocks from the information technology (IT) sector such as Tata Elxsi, Mindtree, Datamatics Global Services, Sasken Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Firstsource Solutions, and BLS International have rallied up to 38% during the period.

Shares of Sasken Technologies hit a record high of Rs 904 per share, up 20% on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company reported a strong 27.5% sequential growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 259 million in March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18), on back of healthy operational performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved 430 bps to 16.7% from 12.4% in previous quarter. The stock has outperformed the market by surging 33% in past one month.

COMPANY LATEST ONE-MONTH BEFORE GAIN(%)
SORIL INFRA 342.50 195.95 74.8
INDIABULLS VENT. 389.75 254.00 53.4
IFB AGRO INDS. 834.50 544.65 53.2
EXCEL INDS. 1317.55 865.85 52.2
TAJGVK HOTELS 233.50 155.15 50.5
TVS ELEC. 502.70 340.35 47.7
IOL CHEMICALS 111.50 76.80 45.2
BOMBAY BURMAH 1592.10 1110.50 43.4
NIIT 122.55 85.70 43.0
FINEOTEX CHEM 81.60 58.00 40.7
KAKATIYA CEMENT 328.00 233.30 40.6
SHAKTI PUMPS 728.80 518.85 40.5
CEREBRA INTEGR. 70.40 50.15 40.4
ARROW GREENTECH 361.30 258.70 39.7
CMI 299.00 215.15 39.0
SUDARSHAN CHEM. 581.40 419.00 38.8
NITIN FIRE PROT. 5.04 3.64 38.5
HIGH GROUND 13.83 10.08 37.2
HIL LTD 2039.90 1495.90 36.4
TAKE SOLUTIONS 208.50 153.45 35.9
MBL INFRAST 25.00 18.40 35.9
V I P INDS. 419.00 309.90 35.2
KELLTON TECH 79.10 58.58 35.0
RAMCO SYSTEMS 488.00 364.65 33.8
USHA MARTIN 24.45 18.30 33.6
BLS INTERNAT. 160.80 120.75 33.2
TINPLATE CO. 250.65 188.55 32.9
RUBY MILLS 393.00 295.85 32.8
SASKEN TECHNOL. 878.00 661.45 32.7
SAINT-GOB. SEKUR 73.00 55.10 32.5
KINGFA SCIENCE 1150.80 871.75 32.0
PINCON SPIRIT 27.70 21.00 31.9
D B REALTY 58.60 44.55 31.5
JINDAL STAIN. 105.40 80.25 31.3
PHILLIPS CARBON 260.65 198.46 31.3
DATAMATICS GLOB. 138.10 105.25 31.2
MUTHOOT CAP.SERV 927.55 707.80 31.1
STEEL STR. WHEEL 1352.25 1034.55 30.7
MOREPEN LABS. 40.15 30.80 30.4
SIMPLEX INFRA 611.00 469.15 30.2
PSP PROJECTS 584.75 449.20 30.2
FAIRCHEM SPECI. 492.00 378.10 30.1
GNA AXLES 565.15 434.40 30.1
FORBES & CO 3780.05 2906.90 30.0
UNIVERSAL CABLES 158.80 122.15 30.0
THIRUMALAI CHEM. 2217.00 1706.55 29.9
S T C 175.50 135.40 29.6
NATH BIO-GENES 534.65 412.60 29.6
MINDTREE 1013.65 782.35 29.6
EVEREST KANTO 53.50 41.40 29.2
NATL. ALUMINIUM 85.75 66.45 29.0
MIRZA INTERNATIO 140.00 108.55 29.0
MERCK 1936.00 1508.55 28.3
CENTURY ENKA 379.80 296.25 28.2
BHANSALI ENGG. 208.85 163.30 27.9
OPTO CIRCUITS 10.28 8.06 27.5
AXISCADES ENGG. 177.00 139.00 27.3
INDIA GLYCOLS 560.95 440.85 27.2
HINDUJA GLOBAL 982.40 772.65 27.2
HIKAL 259.00 203.75 27.1
PG ELECTRO. 295.80 232.95 27.0
VIDHI SPECIALTY 103.40 81.45 27.0
ROYAL ORCH.HOTEL 209.40 165.00 26.9
DEEPAK FERT. 386.00 304.85 26.6
D-LINK INDIA 108.30 85.55 26.6
TATA ELXSI 1221.95 965.80 26.5
JINDAL STAIN .HI 196.20 155.25 26.4
PUNJAB CHEMICALS 495.00 391.90 26.3
HERCULES HOISTS 138.80 109.95 26.2
JAI CORP 161.60 128.25 26.0
VIP CLOTHING 68.20 54.15 26.0
FLEXITUFF INTL. 68.00 54.00 25.9
FIRSTSOUR.SOLU. 60.75 48.35 25.7
JAMNA AUTO INDS. 97.75 77.85 25.6
ADF FOODS 245.55 195.75 25.4
JAY BHARAT MAR. 483.00 385.25 25.4
GODAWARI POWER 554.30 442.15 25.4
HINDALCO INDS. 258.05 205.90 25.3
AARTI INDS. 1323.40 1057.00 25.2
GRUH FINANCE 668.70 534.60 25.1

First Published: Mon, April 23 2018. 14:27 IST

