80 stocks gain over 25% in Sensex's 2,000 points rally in past one month

Shares of 80 companies have rallied more than 25% after the S&P recovered more than 2,000 points in past one month.

The S&P hit an intra-day high of 34,664, rebounding 2,068 points or 6% from its recent low of 32,596 recorded on March 23, 2018. The 50 index too rose 6% to 10,638 from 9,998 levels one month ago.

Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium, NIIT, Shakti Pumps, VIP Industries, PSP Projects, Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL), D B Realty and TVS Electronics were among the S&P Allcap index to rally in the range of 25% to 75% on the

The strong inflow from the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) led by mutual funds led the rally in stocks. have made net investments of Rs 110 billion in equities till Friday, April 20, the stock exchange data shows. Foreign portfolio investors, on other hand were net sellers for amounting of Rs 57.78 billion during the period.

As many as 11 stocks from the information technology (IT) sector such as Tata Elxsi, Mindtree, Datamatics Global Services, Sasken Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Firstsource Solutions, and BLS International have rallied up to 38% during the period.

Shares of Sasken Technologies hit a record high of Rs 904 per share, up 20% on the in intra-day trade, after the company reported a strong 27.5% sequential growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 259 million in March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18), on back of healthy operational performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved 430 bps to 16.7% from 12.4% in previous quarter. The stock has outperformed the market by surging 33% in past one month.