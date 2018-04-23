80 stocks gain over 25% in Sensex's 2,000 points rally in past one month

-
-
The S&P BSE Sensex hit an intra-day high of 34,664, rebounding 2,068 points or 6% from its recent low of 32,596 recorded on March 23, 2018. The Nifty 50 index too rose 6% to 10,638 from 9,998 levels one month ago.
Hindalco Industries, National Aluminium, NIIT, Shakti Pumps, VIP Industries, PSP Projects, Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL), D B Realty and TVS Electronics were among the S&P BSE Allcap index to rally in the range of 25% to 75% on the BSE.
The strong inflow from the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) led by mutual funds led the rally in stocks. DIIs have made net investments of Rs 110 billion in equities till Friday, April 20, the stock exchange data shows. Foreign portfolio investors, on other hand were net sellers for amounting of Rs 57.78 billion during the period.
As many as 11 stocks from the information technology (IT) sector such as Tata Elxsi, Mindtree, Datamatics Global Services, Sasken Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Firstsource Solutions, and BLS International have rallied up to 38% during the period.
Shares of Sasken Technologies hit a record high of Rs 904 per share, up 20% on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company reported a strong 27.5% sequential growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 259 million in March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18), on back of healthy operational performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved 430 bps to 16.7% from 12.4% in previous quarter. The stock has outperformed the market by surging 33% in past one month.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ONE-MONTH BEFORE
|GAIN(%)
|SORIL INFRA
|342.50
|195.95
|74.8
|INDIABULLS VENT.
|389.75
|254.00
|53.4
|IFB AGRO INDS.
|834.50
|544.65
|53.2
|EXCEL INDS.
|1317.55
|865.85
|52.2
|TAJGVK HOTELS
|233.50
|155.15
|50.5
|TVS ELEC.
|502.70
|340.35
|47.7
|IOL CHEMICALS
|111.50
|76.80
|45.2
|BOMBAY BURMAH
|1592.10
|1110.50
|43.4
|NIIT
|122.55
|85.70
|43.0
|FINEOTEX CHEM
|81.60
|58.00
|40.7
|KAKATIYA CEMENT
|328.00
|233.30
|40.6
|SHAKTI PUMPS
|728.80
|518.85
|40.5
|CEREBRA INTEGR.
|70.40
|50.15
|40.4
|ARROW GREENTECH
|361.30
|258.70
|39.7
|CMI
|299.00
|215.15
|39.0
|SUDARSHAN CHEM.
|581.40
|419.00
|38.8
|NITIN FIRE PROT.
|5.04
|3.64
|38.5
|HIGH GROUND
|13.83
|10.08
|37.2
|HIL LTD
|2039.90
|1495.90
|36.4
|TAKE SOLUTIONS
|208.50
|153.45
|35.9
|MBL INFRAST
|25.00
|18.40
|35.9
|V I P INDS.
|419.00
|309.90
|35.2
|KELLTON TECH
|79.10
|58.58
|35.0
|RAMCO SYSTEMS
|488.00
|364.65
|33.8
|USHA MARTIN
|24.45
|18.30
|33.6
|BLS INTERNAT.
|160.80
|120.75
|33.2
|TINPLATE CO.
|250.65
|188.55
|32.9
|RUBY MILLS
|393.00
|295.85
|32.8
|SASKEN TECHNOL.
|878.00
|661.45
|32.7
|SAINT-GOB. SEKUR
|73.00
|55.10
|32.5
|KINGFA SCIENCE
|1150.80
|871.75
|32.0
|PINCON SPIRIT
|27.70
|21.00
|31.9
|D B REALTY
|58.60
|44.55
|31.5
|JINDAL STAIN.
|105.40
|80.25
|31.3
|PHILLIPS CARBON
|260.65
|198.46
|31.3
|DATAMATICS GLOB.
|138.10
|105.25
|31.2
|MUTHOOT CAP.SERV
|927.55
|707.80
|31.1
|STEEL STR. WHEEL
|1352.25
|1034.55
|30.7
|MOREPEN LABS.
|40.15
|30.80
|30.4
|SIMPLEX INFRA
|611.00
|469.15
|30.2
|PSP PROJECTS
|584.75
|449.20
|30.2
|FAIRCHEM SPECI.
|492.00
|378.10
|30.1
|GNA AXLES
|565.15
|434.40
|30.1
|FORBES & CO
|3780.05
|2906.90
|30.0
|UNIVERSAL CABLES
|158.80
|122.15
|30.0
|THIRUMALAI CHEM.
|2217.00
|1706.55
|29.9
|S T C
|175.50
|135.40
|29.6
|NATH BIO-GENES
|534.65
|412.60
|29.6
|MINDTREE
|1013.65
|782.35
|29.6
|EVEREST KANTO
|53.50
|41.40
|29.2
|NATL. ALUMINIUM
|85.75
|66.45
|29.0
|MIRZA INTERNATIO
|140.00
|108.55
|29.0
|MERCK
|1936.00
|1508.55
|28.3
|CENTURY ENKA
|379.80
|296.25
|28.2
|BHANSALI ENGG.
|208.85
|163.30
|27.9
|OPTO CIRCUITS
|10.28
|8.06
|27.5
|AXISCADES ENGG.
|177.00
|139.00
|27.3
|INDIA GLYCOLS
|560.95
|440.85
|27.2
|HINDUJA GLOBAL
|982.40
|772.65
|27.2
|HIKAL
|259.00
|203.75
|27.1
|PG ELECTRO.
|295.80
|232.95
|27.0
|VIDHI SPECIALTY
|103.40
|81.45
|27.0
|ROYAL ORCH.HOTEL
|209.40
|165.00
|26.9
|DEEPAK FERT.
|386.00
|304.85
|26.6
|D-LINK INDIA
|108.30
|85.55
|26.6
|TATA ELXSI
|1221.95
|965.80
|26.5
|JINDAL STAIN .HI
|196.20
|155.25
|26.4
|PUNJAB CHEMICALS
|495.00
|391.90
|26.3
|HERCULES HOISTS
|138.80
|109.95
|26.2
|JAI CORP
|161.60
|128.25
|26.0
|VIP CLOTHING
|68.20
|54.15
|26.0
|FLEXITUFF INTL.
|68.00
|54.00
|25.9
|FIRSTSOUR.SOLU.
|60.75
|48.35
|25.7
|JAMNA AUTO INDS.
|97.75
|77.85
|25.6
|ADF FOODS
|245.55
|195.75
|25.4
|JAY BHARAT MAR.
|483.00
|385.25
|25.4
|GODAWARI POWER
|554.30
|442.15
|25.4
|HINDALCO INDS.
|258.05
|205.90
|25.3
|AARTI INDS.
|1323.40
|1057.00
|25.2
|GRUH FINANCE
|668.70
|534.60
|25.1
