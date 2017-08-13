9 of 10 most valued firms lose Rs 1,05,357 cr in m-cap; RIL, SBI worst hit

The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued Indian companies plummeted by Rs 1,05,357 crore last week, with and emerging as the worst hit.



Last week, the and plunged 1,111.82 points, or 3.43 per cent, and 355.60 points, or 3.53 per cent, respectively.



Only Infosys saw rise in its market capitalisation (m- cap), rest nine firms, including TCS, HDFC Bank, and HDFC suffered losses for the week ended Friday.The m-cap of Industries Ltd (RIL) plunged Rs 24,671.41 crore to Rs 5,02,922.78 crore.SBI's valuation tumbled Rs 21,407.49 crore to Rs 2,42,258.49 crore and that of tanked Rs 10,882.6 crore to Rs 3,30,560.46 crore.The m-cap of dived Rs 10,274.83 crore to Rs 4,50,997.65 crore and that of slumped Rs 9,843.28 crore to Rs 2,25,135.74 crore.The valuation of Ltd (HUL) dropped by Rs 8,452.24 crore to Rs 2,49,530.29 crore and lost Rs 8,149.1 crore to Rs 2,05,588.43 crore.The of HDFC slipped Rs 6,172.46 crore to Rs 2,69,860.07 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 5,503.57 crore to Rs 4,77,423.33 crore.Infosys, however, added Rs 551.27 crore to Rs 2,26,880.71 crore in its m-cap.In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, State of India (SBI), Infosys, Maruti and

