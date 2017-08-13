9 of 10 most valued firms lose Rs 1,05,357 cr in m-cap; RIL, SBI worst hit

-
ALSO READNine of 10 most valued companies add Rs 72,649 crore in m-cap 7 of India's 10 most valued companies got richer by Rs 29,779 cr last week T N Ninan: Finding winners in the market Seven of top-10 cos add Rs 40,799 cr in m-cap; RIL highest gainer Reliance Industries briefly topples TCS as India's most valued firm
-
The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued Indian companies plummeted by Rs 1,05,357 crore last week, with RIL and SBI emerging as the worst hit.
Last week, the Sensex and Nifty plunged 1,111.82 points, or 3.43 per cent, and 355.60 points, or 3.53 per cent, respectively.
Only Infosys saw rise in its market capitalisation (m- cap), rest nine firms, including TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC and HDFC suffered losses for the week ended Friday.
The m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plunged Rs 24,671.41 crore to Rs 5,02,922.78 crore.
SBI's valuation tumbled Rs 21,407.49 crore to Rs 2,42,258.49 crore and that of ITC tanked Rs 10,882.6 crore to Rs 3,30,560.46 crore.
The m-cap of HDFC Bank dived Rs 10,274.83 crore to Rs 4,50,997.65 crore and that of Maruti Suzuki India slumped Rs 9,843.28 crore to Rs 2,25,135.74 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dropped by Rs 8,452.24 crore to Rs 2,49,530.29 crore and ONGC lost Rs 8,149.1 crore to Rs 2,05,588.43 crore.
The market cap of HDFC slipped Rs 6,172.46 crore to Rs 2,69,860.07 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 5,503.57 crore to Rs 4,77,423.33 crore.
Infosys, however, added Rs 551.27 crore to Rs 2,26,880.71 crore in its m-cap.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Maruti and ONGC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU