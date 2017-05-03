TRENDING ON BS
Masala bond issuance on the rise: Icra
Business Standard

A day after edging past RIL, TCS retains lead as most valued company

Shares of TCS rose by 1.98% to end at Rs 2,337.40 on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai

IT major TCS, which has surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm, continued to retain the position for the second day on Wednesday.

With a market capitalisation of Rs 4,60,567.83 crore, TCS for the second straight session continued to remain at the top position in domestic m-cap chart. This was Rs 15,053.93 crore more than RIL's valuation of Rs 4,45,513.90 crore.

In the previous session also, TCS' m-cap stood at Rs 4,51,612 crore, while that of RIL was at Rs 4,45,717 crore.

Shares of TCS on Wednesday rose by 1.98 per cent to end at Rs 2,337.40 on BSE, while RIL ended flat at Rs 1,370.25, down 0.05 per cent.

Reliance Industries Ltd late last month reclaimed its status as the country's most valued firm by m-cap after a gap of four years, replacing TCS from the top position.

Temporary ups and downs in the valuation chart of the two firms have been seen since past few days.

The m-cap figure changes daily with stock price movement.

