A day after edging past RIL, TCS retains lead as most valued company

IT major TCS, which has surpassed RIL
to become the country's most valued firm, continued to retain the position for the second day on Wednesday.
With a market capitalisation of Rs 4,60,567.83 crore, TCS
for the second straight session continued to remain at the top position in domestic m-cap chart. This was Rs 15,053.93 crore more than RIL's valuation of Rs 4,45,513.90 crore.
In the previous session also, TCS' m-cap stood at Rs 4,51,612 crore, while that of RIL
was at Rs 4,45,717 crore.
Shares
of TCS
on Wednesday rose by 1.98 per cent to end at Rs 2,337.40 on BSE, while RIL
ended flat at Rs 1,370.25, down 0.05 per cent.
Reliance
Industries Ltd late last month reclaimed its status as the country's most valued firm by m-cap after a gap of four years, replacing TCS
from the top position.
Temporary ups and downs in the valuation chart of the two firms have been seen since past few days.
The m-cap figure changes daily with stock price movement.
