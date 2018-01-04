A decisive breach above 10,560 would attract momentum on Nifty: Tradebulls

Few trading ideas by Sacchitanand Uttekar, AVP- Technicals (Equity) at Securities (P):

NIFTY OUTLOOK:

Ongoing consolidation within the range of 10,400-10,550 now looks mature for a breakout. Occurrence of a Bullish Hammer on the 180 min scale augurs well for the support & could see an immediate movement towards the upper end of the range. Also on the daily scale the index maintained its low above its previous days low price & thus the price action on Monday & Tuesday could be termed as a reversal sign (Bullish Harami Candlestick pattern). A decisive breach above 10,560 would attract momentum and hence longs should be maintained with a stop below 10,380.

STOCK: ASHOK LEYLAND

RECO: BUY

CMP: Rs 124

SL: Rs 118.30

TGT: Rs 137

Secular uptrend & the double bottom formation on the daily scale. Pullback if any towards Rs 122 should be utiised to add longs with an expectation of a fresh life high to be witnessed soon. Trading longs for a target upto Rs 137 could be built with a stop below Rs 118.30

STOCK: HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES

RECO: BUY

CMP: Rs 350

SL: Rs 342

TGT: Rs 372

Positive sector outlook and the fresh breakout from the weekly consolidation augurs well for the uptrend to remain firm. The larger degree pattern indicates a likely move up to Rs 460 within a time frame of a year from now on. Hence we recommend trading longs for the current expiry with an immediate stop below Rs 342 for a momentum based target towards Rs 372.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.