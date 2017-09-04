A minister's SWOT analysis of the market

Conducting capital market conferences in the capital is not an easy task. Most speakers have to be brought from Mumbai and other places. The audience is not as clued in about stocks, strategies, and related intricacies compared to ones you might find in the financial capital. And, if a star like Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Ajay Tyagi pulls out, it becomes difficult to hold audience interest in the proceedings. That’s what happened at the event held by a chamber last week. The organisers were left with Arjun Ram Meghwal, then Union Minister of State ...