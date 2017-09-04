A minister's SWOT analysis of the market

Conducting capital market conferences in the capital is not an easy task. Most speakers have to be brought from Mumbai and other places. The audience is not as clued in about stocks, strategies, and related intricacies compared to ones you might find in the financial capital. And, if a star like Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Ajay Tyagi pulls out, it becomes difficult to hold audience interest in the proceedings. That’s what happened at the event held by a chamber last week. The organisers were left with Arjun Ram Meghwal, then Union Minister of State ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?