A peek inside Sebi meeting today

(Sebi) is expected to announce a slew of measures at its board meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai.

This will be the market regulator's first board meeting under Ajay Tyagi, who took charge in March.

The meeting's agenda likely includes a unified licence for brokers in and granting leeway for banks to tackle bad loans. IPO announcements could relate to Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) status for non-banking financial companies and strengthening of monitoring norms for small Initial Public Offerings.

Here is a look at some of the likely announcements on Wednesday and their expected impact on the market.

Likely announcements:

Important to be classified as QIBs

Impact: Those will enjoy status of foreign investors and in IPOs; chances of share allotment will increase

Unified licence for brokers in commodity and equity markets

Impact: Ease of doing business, cost efficiencies for brokers

Relaxing criterion for banks in preferential allotment of shares

Impact: Move will enable lenders to easily acquire and sell shares of stressed companies; help in faster recovery of

bad loans

Clarity on and simpler registration for foreign investors

Impact: in to be blocked to curb round-tripping; easier entry for foreign investors

To extend post-issue monitoring requirement for of less than Rs 500 cr

Impact: Greater scrutiny of investment banks and companies' use of IPO funds; lens on siphoning of IPO proceeds

Instant-access facility, use of for mutual funds

Impact: Faster cash-outs, easier access