A peek inside Sebi meeting today

This will be the market regulator's first board meeting under Ajay Tyagi, who took charge in March.
The meeting's agenda likely includes a unified licence for brokers in commodity and equity markets
and granting leeway for banks to tackle bad loans. IPO announcements could relate to Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) status for non-banking financial companies and strengthening of monitoring norms for small Initial Public Offerings.
Here is a look at some of the likely announcements on Wednesday and their expected impact on the market.
Likely announcements:
Important NBFCs to be classified as QIBs
Impact:
Those NBFCs
will enjoy status of foreign investors and mutual funds
in IPOs; chances of share allotment will increase
Unified licence for brokers in commodity and equity markets
Impact: Ease of doing business, cost efficiencies for brokers
Relaxing criterion for banks in preferential allotment of shares
Impact: Move will enable lenders to easily acquire and sell shares of stressed companies; help in faster recovery of
bad loans
To extend post-issue monitoring requirement for IPOs of less than Rs 500 cr
Impact: Greater scrutiny of investment banks and companies' use of IPO funds; lens on siphoning of IPO proceeds
Instant-access facility, use of e-wallets for mutual funds
Impact: Faster cash-outs, easier access
