Aarti Drugs falls 6% as Tarapur unit impacted by explosion

Shares of has dipped 6% to Rs 528 on the in otherwise firm market after the pharmaceuticals company said that its unit in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has got affected by a massive explosion at the adjoining unit of Novaphene Specialties Private limited. The aforesaid unit has contributed 16% of total revenue from operations of the Company for the period ended 31st December, 2017. “One of the units of has been adversely affected due to massive explosion in adjoining Unit E - 107 of Novaphene Specialties Private Limited situated at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Tarapur,” said in a regulatory filing. The assessment of damages is under process, it added. The stock corrected 33% from its 52-week high of Rs 785 touched on January 9, 2018 on the in intra-day trade. At 12:09 pm; was trading 5% lower at Rs 532 as compared to 1% rise in the S&P Sensex.

