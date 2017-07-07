ABC Bearings soars 96%; Poona Dal zooms 67% in a week

TRENDING ON BS
Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 9,700 on negative global cues
ABC Bearings soared more than 95%; Poona Dal & Oil Industries rallied 67% on BSE during the current week.

ABC Bearings has locked in upper circuit for the fourth straight trading sessions, up 10% to Rs 346. The stock trading at its all-time high has zoomed 101% from Rs 177 on June 30, 2017.


Timken India on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the ABC Bearings through a court-approved amalgamation process.  ABC Bearings shareholders will get five Timken India shares in exchange for eight of ABC Bearings.

ABC Bearings is a manufacturer of tapered, cylindrical and spherical roller bearings and slewing rings.

“Timken is the leader of in the India bearing market and the acquisition of ABC Bearings will expand capacity, customer base and locally produced product breath,” said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer.

“The demand for bearings in India is growing, and the addition of ABC Bearings will provide us with the ability to increase participation in local and export markets,” he added.

Poona Dal & Oil Industries, too locked upper circuit throughout the week, has rallied 67% to Rs 74.15 from Rs 44.30.

Since June 29, in past six trading days, the stock zoomed 101% from Rs 36.95, after the company reported a robust net profit of Rs 8.49 crore in March quarter. The company had profit of Rs 14 lakh in the same quarter year ago.

Operational income jumped three-fold to Rs 187 crore from Rs 59 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Poona Dal & Oil Industries, engaged in the oil and food grains industry, has a low equity base of 5.7 million shares, of which 4.02 million or 70.38% stake with the promoter.

Meanwhile, around 53 stocks have rallied more than 25% thus far in the current week. Of these, Venky’s (India), JBM Auto, Tinplate Company and Alfred Herbert were up between 35% and 45%.

COMPANY LATEST ONE-WEEK GAIN(%)
ABC BEARINGS 345.65 177.45 94.8
POONA DAL & OIL 74.15 44.30 67.4
KARUTURI GLOBAL 1.78 1.07 66.4
SAHARA HOUSING 89.00 55.65 59.9
MEERA INDUSTRIES 59.85 39.00 53.5
JBM AUTO 379.00 262.20 44.6
DOLAT INVESTMENT 2.86 2.01 42.3
TREE HOUSE EDU. 20.38 14.40 41.5
T N PETRO PROD. 57.25 40.65 40.8
ODYSSEY CORPN. 2.94 2.14 37.4
VENKY'S (INDIA) 2314.05 1692.10 36.8
PEARL POLYMERS 42.00 30.80 36.4
TINPLATE CO. 125.90 93.40 34.8
ALFRED HERBERT 815.90 605.50 34.8
VAMA INDS. 28.85 21.45 34.5
PAUL MERCHANTS 4795.90 3574.40 34.2
TIRUPATI TYRES 12.34 9.23 33.7
SARTHAK METALS 45.00 33.70 33.5
OCEAN AGRO (I) 39.00 29.55 32.0
KANCO TEA 253.00 192.15 31.7
RAJOO ENGINEERS 30.70 23.70 29.5
ARIHANT CAPITAL 96.30 74.65 29.0
GUJ. AUTOMOTIVE 344.00 267.00 28.8
SPENTEX INDS. 5.01 3.90 28.5
HESTER BIOS 1133.50 882.40 28.5
AKME STAR HOU. F 71.15 55.40 28.4
CAPTAIN POLYP. 171.75 134.00 28.2
MCNALLY BHARAT 61.15 47.85 27.8
TAAL ENTERPRISES 191.35 150.00 27.6
ASSOC.ALCOHOLS 171.00 134.05 27.6
MAGNUM VENTURES 18.70 14.67 27.5
PVV INFR 19.07 14.97 27.4
SHALIMAR WIRES 10.75 8.44 27.4
PANCHMAHAL STEEL 62.20 48.85 27.3
S R INDS. 9.93 7.80 27.3
SHILPI CABLE 45.45 35.70 27.3
LKP SECURITIES 10.82 8.50 27.3
NPR FINANCE 28.35 22.30 27.1
WINTAC 212.45 167.50 26.8
GANESH HOUSING 140.80 111.05 26.8
GILADA FINANCE 27.05 21.35 26.7
VIDEOCON INDS. 26.35 20.8 26.7
MODI RUBBER 103.85 82 26.7
OMKAR SPL.CHEM. 98.65 78 26.5
ANAR INDS. 72.45 57.3 26.4
MANGAL CREDIT 2.74 2.17 26.3
JRI INDS. 1.55 1.23 26.0
ROLLATAINERS 5.25 4.18 25.6
SEYA INDUS. 640 510 25.5
PANASONIC CARBON 575.5 458.65 25.5
NUTRAPLUS INDIA 33.7 26.9 25.3
SAMTEX FASHION 4.08 3.26 25.2
SPENTA INTL. 140.1 112 25.1

