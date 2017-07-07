ABC Bearings soars 96%; Poona Dal zooms 67% in a week

soared more than 95%; & Oil Industries rallied 67% on BSE during the current week.has locked in upper circuit for the fourth straight trading sessions, up 10% to Rs 346. The stock trading at its all-time high has zoomed 101% from Rs 177 on June 30, 2017.Timken India on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the through a court-approved amalgamation process. shareholders will get five Timken India shares in exchange for eight ofis a manufacturer of tapered, cylindrical and spherical roller bearings and slewing rings.“Timken is the leader of in the India bearing market and the acquisition of will expand capacity, customer base and locally produced product breath,” said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer.“The demand for bearings in India is growing, and the addition of will provide us with the ability to increase participation in local and export markets,” he added.& Oil Industries, too locked upper circuit throughout the week, has rallied 67% to Rs 74.15 from Rs 44.30.Since June 29, in past six trading days, the stock zoomed 101% from Rs 36.95, after the company reported a robust net profit of Rs 8.49 crore in March quarter. The company had profit of Rs 14 lakh in the same quarter year ago.Operational income jumped three-fold to Rs 187 crore from Rs 59 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.& Oil Industries, engaged in the oil and food grains industry, has a low equity base of 5.7 million shares, of which 4.02 million or 70.38% stake with the promoter.Meanwhile, around 53 stocks have rallied more than 25% thus far in the current week. Of these, Venky’s (India), JBM Auto, Tinplate Company and Alfred Herbert were up between 35% and 45%.