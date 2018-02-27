ACC, Ambuja Cements trade weak as merger plans put on hold

Shares of and were trading lower by upto 4% on the BSE, after these companies on Monday post market hours said they are not proceeding with the at this juncture. The Indian units of LafargeHolcim announced plan in May last year. was trading 4% lower at Rs 253, while down 2% at Rs 1,625 on the On comparison, the S&P Sensex was down 0.3% at 34,344 points at 10:23 am. "On the basis of a comprehensive evaluation carried out by both the special committee and Board of Directors of the company, the board is of the opinion that there are at present certain constraints in implementing a between the company and Ambuja Cements," said in a filing on The company is therefore not proceeding with the at this juncture, though this remains the ultimate objective, it added. In a filing to the bourses, also said it was not pursuing a with at this point of time, though it remains the ultimate goal. “The announcement is negative for the both and Ambuja Cements, in our view. Although, we highlight that off late both companies have been indicating in their respective investor interactions that was only a bull case scenario and not a base case scenario.

But the street still seems to factor in some kind of synergy benefits in the estimates,” analysts at Antique Stock Broking said in event update. “The outlook on fructification of these swap based synergies is hazy, in our view. Managements have also communicated in the past that some part of common procurement based synergies (not part of current announcement) have been realized already. Both companies have been amongst the less preferred names in the space for us,” added note with ‘HOLD’ rating on both the stocks.