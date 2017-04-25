Accumulate Bajaj Auto in the range of Rs 2,865-2,875: Religare Securities

Limited - BUY

Close: Rs 2,867.75

Initiation range: Rs 2,865-2,875

Target: Rs 2,820

Stop loss: Rs 2,980



Among the auto stocks, Bajaj-auto has been gradually inching higher while sustaining above its long term averages.



It’s currently trading around the support area of multiple moving averages and formed a fresh buying pivot on daily chart. Indications from the auto index chart is also favouring strong surge ahead.



Traders should accumulate fresh in the range of 2865-2875 with a closing of 2820 for the of 2980.



Religare Securities