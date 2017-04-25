TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Decisive hold above 9,218 can push Nifty to life-time high: Chandan Taparia
Business Standard

Accumulate Bajaj Auto in the range of Rs 2,865-2,875: Religare Securities

Trading ideas from Religare Securities for today's trade

Religare Securities  |  Mumbai 

stocks, equity, mutual, MF, mutual funds, sensex, stock
Photo: Shutterstock

Trading ideas from Religare Securities for today’s trade:
 
Bajaj Auto Limited - BUY


Close: Rs 2,867.75
Initiation range: Rs 2,865-2,875
Target: Rs 2,820
Stop loss: Rs 2,980
 
Among the auto stocks, Bajaj-auto has been gradually inching higher while sustaining above its long term averages.

It’s currently trading around the support area of multiple moving averages and formed a fresh buying pivot on daily chart. Indications from the auto index chart is also favouring strong surge ahead.

Traders should accumulate fresh in the range of 2865-2875 with a closing stop loss of 2820 for the target of 2980.
 
Disclaimer: http://www.religareonline.com/research/Disclaimer/

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Accumulate Bajaj Auto in the range of Rs 2,865-2,875: Religare Securities

Trading ideas from Religare Securities for today's trade

Trading ideas from Religare Securities for today's trade Trading ideas from Religare Securities for today’s trade:
 
Bajaj Auto Limited - BUY
Close: Rs 2,867.75
Initiation range: Rs 2,865-2,875
Target: Rs 2,820
Stop loss: Rs 2,980
 
Among the auto stocks, Bajaj-auto has been gradually inching higher while sustaining above its long term averages.

It’s currently trading around the support area of multiple moving averages and formed a fresh buying pivot on daily chart. Indications from the auto index chart is also favouring strong surge ahead.

Traders should accumulate fresh in the range of 2865-2875 with a closing stop loss of 2820 for the target of 2980.
 
Disclaimer: http://www.religareonline.com/research/Disclaimer/
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Accumulate Bajaj Auto in the range of Rs 2,865-2,875: Religare Securities

Trading ideas from Religare Securities for today's trade

Trading ideas from Religare Securities for today’s trade:
 
Bajaj Auto Limited - BUY
Close: Rs 2,867.75
Initiation range: Rs 2,865-2,875
Target: Rs 2,820
Stop loss: Rs 2,980
 
Among the auto stocks, Bajaj-auto has been gradually inching higher while sustaining above its long term averages.

It’s currently trading around the support area of multiple moving averages and formed a fresh buying pivot on daily chart. Indications from the auto index chart is also favouring strong surge ahead.

Traders should accumulate fresh in the range of 2865-2875 with a closing stop loss of 2820 for the target of 2980.
 
Disclaimer: http://www.religareonline.com/research/Disclaimer/

image
Business Standard
177 22