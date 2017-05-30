Adani Group shares gain; Adani Transmission hits new high

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Adani Power were up in the range of 2% to 5% on BSE

Shares of companies – Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmissions, Adani Port and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Adani Power – have rallied by up to 13% on BSE in intra-day trade after Adani Australia said it reached agreement with the Queensland Government on royalty payments for its $16.5 billion Carmichael coal projects.



Among the individual stocks, Adani Enterprises surged 13% to Rs 125, on back of an over two-fold jump in trading volumes.



hit a new high of Rs 115.40, up 5% on BSE, followed by & SEZ (4% at Rs 342) and Adani Power (2% at Rs 27). On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.23% at 31,181 at 1:29 pm.