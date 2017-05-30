Adani Group shares gain; Adani Transmission hits new high

-
-
Among the individual stocks, Adani Enterprises surged 13% to Rs 125, on back of an over two-fold jump in trading volumes.
Adani Transmission hit a new high of Rs 115.40, up 5% on BSE, followed by Adani Ports & SEZ (4% at Rs 342) and Adani Power (2% at Rs 27). On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.23% at 31,181 at 1:29 pm.
“After State Cabinet approval, the agreement with the State Government meets Adani’s expectations and requirements. This shows a strong commitment by the State Government to the project and is a benchmark decision to take this project forward”, Adani Enterprises said in a press release.
The Adani parent company board will consider the final investment decision at the next board meeting.
|
COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|ADANI ENTERP.
|120.50
|111.30
|8.3
|ADANI TRANSMISSI
|115.00
|110.05
|4.5
|ADANI PORTS
|341.45
|328.30
|4.0
|ADANI POWER
|27.45
|26.80
|2.4
