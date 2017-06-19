Adani Ports, Motherson Sumi, J&K Bank, VA Tech Wabag hit 52-week high

& Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Motherson Sumi Systems, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, VA Tech Wabag, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Eveready Industries are among 24 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday.moved higher by 3% to Rs 489, also its record high on BSE, after the company said global rating agencies Fitch Ratings ('Fitch') and Standard & Poors Global Ratings (S&P) upgraded the corporate rating of its subsidiary.“Fitch has rated outstanding secured bonds of SMRPBV at BBB- Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., Netherlands (SMRP BV), a subsidiary of the Company. Furthermore, Fitch has also assigned a first time corporate rating of BB+ with a Positive outlook to SMRP BV,” said in a regulatory filing.S&P has revised its outlook on SMRP BV to positive from stable on improved financial metrics while affirming ‘BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on SMRPBV, it added.& SEZ too hit a 52-week high of Rs 373, up 3% on BSE in intra-day trade, extending its 1% gain of the last two trading sessions.Global ratings agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) on Wednesday, June 14, revised up the outlook on to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ on expectations of better operating performance and limiting related-party lending.“Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that & SEZ will maintain consistent operating performance and leverage, and limit related-party transactions over the next 12-24 months,” the agency said in a note.Kotak Mahindra Bank hit a new high of Rs 993 on BSE, after the bank along with Tata Motors DVR were became part of the BSE benchmark Sensex from today.