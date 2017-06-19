Adani Ports, Motherson Sumi, J&K Bank, VA Tech Wabag hit 52-week high

TRENDING ON BS
NPA crisis: Sebi plans to relax norms for purchase of distressed assets
SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Motherson Sumi Systems, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, VA Tech Wabag, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Eveready Industries are among 24 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday.

Motherson Sumi Systems moved higher by 3% to Rs 489, also its record high on BSE, after the company said global rating agencies Fitch Ratings ('Fitch') and Standard & Poors Global Ratings (S&P) upgraded the corporate rating of its subsidiary.


“Fitch has rated outstanding secured bonds of SMRPBV at BBB- Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., Netherlands (SMRP BV), a subsidiary of the Company. Furthermore, Fitch has also assigned a first time corporate rating of BB+ with a Positive outlook to SMRP BV,” Motherson Sumi Systems said in a regulatory filing.

S&P has revised its outlook on SMRP BV to positive from stable on improved financial metrics while affirming ‘BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on SMRPBV, it added.

Adani Ports & SEZ too hit a 52-week high of Rs 373, up 3% on BSE in intra-day trade, extending its 1% gain of the last two trading sessions.

Global ratings agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) on Wednesday, June 14, revised up the outlook on Adani Ports to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ on expectations of better operating performance and limiting related-party lending.

“Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that Adani Ports & SEZ will maintain consistent operating performance and leverage, and limit related-party transactions over the next 12-24 months,” the agency said in a note.

Kotak Mahindra Bank hit a new high of Rs 993 on BSE, after the bank along with Tata Motors DVR were became part of the BSE benchmark Sensex from today.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADANI PORTS 371.35 373.35 368.70 06-Jun-17
ASTRAL POLY 708.65 712.50 702.00 16-Jun-17
BASF INDIA 1693.50 1728.30 1644.00 16-Jun-17
BEML LTD 1442.00 1468.00 1463.85 16-Jun-17
CAN FIN HOMES 3135.20 3195.00 3164.45 16-Jun-17
CARBORUNDUM UNI. 330.00 340.00 340.00 16-Jun-17
COLGATE-PALM. 1101.25 1114.90 1098.10 16-Jun-17
ELGI EQUIPMENT 236.00 243.90 240.10 16-Jun-17
EVEREADY INDS. 341.40 343.00 342.00 16-Jun-17
G M D C 156.70 159.75 157.00 16-Jun-17
HSIL 390.00 398.00 396.90 15-Jun-17
ICICI PRU LIFE 444.00 449.30 449.00 16-Jun-17
J & K BANK 92.15 93.00 91.95 05-Oct-16
KOTAK MAH. BANK 986.55 993.00 990.60 12-Jun-17
L & T INFOTECH 825.10 827.65 808.90 01-Jun-17
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 147.00 148.75 147.50 16-Jun-17
MAGMA FINCORP 158.15 159.45 155.00 16-Jun-17
MONSANTO INDIA 2896.05 2979.95 2973.95 16-Jun-17
MOTHERSON SUMI 485.80 488.85 485.90 14-Jun-17
RAJESH EXPORTS 693.00 697.00 692.50 16-Jun-17
RATNAMANI METALS 828.85 840.00 832.00 25-Apr-17
SOUTH IND.BANK 29.70 29.90 29.60 16-Jun-17
SUNDRAM FASTEN. 422.25 429.45 426.75 03-May-17
UPL 873.50 884.50 882.10 02-Jun-17
VA TECH WABAG 737.55 746.10 739.75 16-Jun-17

