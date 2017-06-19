Adani Ports, Motherson Sumi, J&K Bank, VA Tech Wabag hit 52-week high

-
Motherson Sumi Systems moved higher by 3% to Rs 489, also its record high on BSE, after the company said global rating agencies Fitch Ratings ('Fitch') and Standard & Poors Global Ratings (S&P) upgraded the corporate rating of its subsidiary.
“Fitch has rated outstanding secured bonds of SMRPBV at BBB- Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., Netherlands (SMRP BV), a subsidiary of the Company. Furthermore, Fitch has also assigned a first time corporate rating of BB+ with a Positive outlook to SMRP BV,” Motherson Sumi Systems said in a regulatory filing.
S&P has revised its outlook on SMRP BV to positive from stable on improved financial metrics while affirming ‘BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on SMRPBV, it added.
Adani Ports & SEZ too hit a 52-week high of Rs 373, up 3% on BSE in intra-day trade, extending its 1% gain of the last two trading sessions.
Global ratings agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) on Wednesday, June 14, revised up the outlook on Adani Ports to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ on expectations of better operating performance and limiting related-party lending.
“Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that Adani Ports & SEZ will maintain consistent operating performance and leverage, and limit related-party transactions over the next 12-24 months,” the agency said in a note.
Kotak Mahindra Bank hit a new high of Rs 993 on BSE, after the bank along with Tata Motors DVR were became part of the BSE benchmark Sensex from today.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|ADANI PORTS
|371.35
|373.35
|368.70
|06-Jun-17
|ASTRAL POLY
|708.65
|712.50
|702.00
|16-Jun-17
|BASF INDIA
|1693.50
|1728.30
|1644.00
|16-Jun-17
|BEML LTD
|1442.00
|1468.00
|1463.85
|16-Jun-17
|CAN FIN HOMES
|3135.20
|3195.00
|3164.45
|16-Jun-17
|CARBORUNDUM UNI.
|330.00
|340.00
|340.00
|16-Jun-17
|COLGATE-PALM.
|1101.25
|1114.90
|1098.10
|16-Jun-17
|ELGI EQUIPMENT
|236.00
|243.90
|240.10
|16-Jun-17
|EVEREADY INDS.
|341.40
|343.00
|342.00
|16-Jun-17
|G M D C
|156.70
|159.75
|157.00
|16-Jun-17
|HSIL
|390.00
|398.00
|396.90
|15-Jun-17
|ICICI PRU LIFE
|444.00
|449.30
|449.00
|16-Jun-17
|J & K BANK
|92.15
|93.00
|91.95
|05-Oct-16
|KOTAK MAH. BANK
|986.55
|993.00
|990.60
|12-Jun-17
|L & T INFOTECH
|825.10
|827.65
|808.90
|01-Jun-17
|L&T FIN.HOLDINGS
|147.00
|148.75
|147.50
|16-Jun-17
|MAGMA FINCORP
|158.15
|159.45
|155.00
|16-Jun-17
|MONSANTO INDIA
|2896.05
|2979.95
|2973.95
|16-Jun-17
|MOTHERSON SUMI
|485.80
|488.85
|485.90
|14-Jun-17
|RAJESH EXPORTS
|693.00
|697.00
|692.50
|16-Jun-17
|RATNAMANI METALS
|828.85
|840.00
|832.00
|25-Apr-17
|SOUTH IND.BANK
|29.70
|29.90
|29.60
|16-Jun-17
|SUNDRAM FASTEN.
|422.25
|429.45
|426.75
|03-May-17
|UPL
|873.50
|884.50
|882.10
|02-Jun-17
|VA TECH WABAG
|737.55
|746.10
|739.75
|16-Jun-17
