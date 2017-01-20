Adani Power dips over 10% on disappointing Q3 results

-
ALSO READAdani Enterprises' Q1 standalone net up 156% at Rs 197 cr Adani Power's standalone net loss narrows to Rs 135 cr in Q2FY17 Adani buys R-Infra's transmission biz Adani Power posts standalone Q1 net loss of Rs 5.28 crore Compensation to Tata & Adani: Regulator provides relief, reduces impact
-
Total income from operations during the quarter under review declined 6% at Rs 5,813 crore against Rs 6,191 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The company sold 14.9 billion units in Q3FY17 against 16.6 billion units in Q3FY16.
“EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) reduced by 15.9% to Rs 1,708 crore, mainly due to lower merchant tariff and prior quarter income recognized in Q3FY16,” Adani Power said in media release.
EBITDA margin declined to 29.08% from 32.68%.
“The company is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities arising from better fuel availability, reduction in financial distress of DISCOMs and lower interest rate regime,” Vineet Jaain, chief executive officer, Adani Power said.
At 02:05 pm; the stock was trading at Rs 34.15 on the BSE. A combined 4.87 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 38.95 during intra-day trade today. During the month of January, it had outperformed the market by gaining 29% as compared to 2.6% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Thursday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU