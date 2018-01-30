After a bumper IPO, Amber Enterprises shares rise 44% on stock market debut

The shares of Amber Enterprises soared 44 per cent during their debut on Tuesday. The closed at Rs 1,235.4, up Rs 376, or 44 per cent over its issue price of Rs 859. The stellar debut follows huge response to the company’s IPO.

The Rs 6-billion offering had seen 165 times more demand than the shares on offer. Amber’s touched a high of Rs 1,269 and a low of Rs 1,115 on the Amber is an original equipment manufacturer of air conditioner components. The company’s key clients include Daikin, Hitachi, LG, Panasonic,