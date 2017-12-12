After record high, Bitcoin slips to $16,300; futures volumes drop

Virtual currency dipped slightly from the previous session’s record highs on Tuesday, after a month of whirlwind and volatile gains leading up to the launch of futures on the weekend.

was quoted at $16,390 on the Luxembourg-based exchange, down half a percent or $80 from its previous close.

The world’s biggest and best-known hit a record high of $17,270 on Monday, registering a nearly twenty-fold increase in its price for the year as it drew in millions of new investors.

The newly launched futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange were also tepid, with prices steady and volumes a fraction of those seen on Monday. futures maturing in January were at $17,970, with 237 contracts traded compared with 3,956 contracts on the first day.

The Cboe March 2018 contract was quoted at $18,110, with volume in the low double-digits.

“The trading volume was huge yesterday as price fluctuated in a wide range over the weekend,” said Park Nok-sun, a analyst at NH Investment and Securities in Seoul.

"Now that the exchange price is relatively calm, it is obvious for futures trading volume to fall.”

While market participants are still heavily divided over the digital currency’s utility, value and safety, they expect the futures contract to offer a legitimate means for institutions to bet on Some investors even expect the futures will offer an easier means to take short positions on the

The futures are cash-settled contracts based on the auction price of in U.S. dollars on the Gemini Exchange, which is owned and operated by virtual currency entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.