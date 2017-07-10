TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

NSE trading resumes after tech glitch: What happens to your orders?
Business Standard

After Sebi nod, ICEX to start live trading again by end of August

Last week, the exchange announced its merger with Ahmedabad-based National Multi-Commodity Exchange

Rajesh Bhayani  |  Mumbai 

investor, bse, nse, trading, trader
Representative image

Indian Commodity Exchange Limited (ICEX), the Reliance Capital-anchored national online derivatives exchange for commodities, has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) approval to re-commence live trading operations. 

ICEX said in a media note that it has successfully complied with all Sebi-mandated norms prescribed for commodity exchanges. "With all requisite approvals in place, ICEX is poised to go live by end-August 2017," said Sanjit Prasad, MD and CEO of ICEX. 

Last week, the exchange announced its merger with Ahmedabad-based National Multi-Commodity Exchange. 

The exchange has already received Sebi's approval to launch its diamond futures contract, which is the first of its kind in the world. 

The exchange has all the necessary infrastructure to handle deposits, grading and sealing, vaulting and deliveries of diamonds as part of its preparation to launch the diamond contracts. 

Prior to its launch, ICEX will be stepping up enrolment and training of members, conducting mock trials, etc.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

After Sebi nod, ICEX to start live trading again by end of August

Last week, the exchange announced its merger with Ahmedabad-based National Multi-Commodity Exchange

Last week, the exchange announced its merger with Ahmedabad-based National Multi-Commodity Exchange
Indian Commodity Exchange Limited (ICEX), the Reliance Capital-anchored national online derivatives exchange for commodities, has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) approval to re-commence live trading operations. 

ICEX said in a media note that it has successfully complied with all Sebi-mandated norms prescribed for commodity exchanges. "With all requisite approvals in place, ICEX is poised to go live by end-August 2017," said Sanjit Prasad, MD and CEO of ICEX. 

Last week, the exchange announced its merger with Ahmedabad-based National Multi-Commodity Exchange. 

The exchange has already received Sebi's approval to launch its diamond futures contract, which is the first of its kind in the world. 

The exchange has all the necessary infrastructure to handle deposits, grading and sealing, vaulting and deliveries of diamonds as part of its preparation to launch the diamond contracts. 

Prior to its launch, ICEX will be stepping up enrolment and training of members, conducting mock trials, etc.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

After Sebi nod, ICEX to start live trading again by end of August

Last week, the exchange announced its merger with Ahmedabad-based National Multi-Commodity Exchange

Indian Commodity Exchange Limited (ICEX), the Reliance Capital-anchored national online derivatives exchange for commodities, has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) approval to re-commence live trading operations. 

ICEX said in a media note that it has successfully complied with all Sebi-mandated norms prescribed for commodity exchanges. "With all requisite approvals in place, ICEX is poised to go live by end-August 2017," said Sanjit Prasad, MD and CEO of ICEX. 

Last week, the exchange announced its merger with Ahmedabad-based National Multi-Commodity Exchange. 

The exchange has already received Sebi's approval to launch its diamond futures contract, which is the first of its kind in the world. 

The exchange has all the necessary infrastructure to handle deposits, grading and sealing, vaulting and deliveries of diamonds as part of its preparation to launch the diamond contracts. 

Prior to its launch, ICEX will be stepping up enrolment and training of members, conducting mock trials, etc.

image
Business Standard
177 22