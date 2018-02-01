Budget 2018: Agricultural related stocks gain; M&M, Escorts hit new high

-
ALSO READM&A deals in FMCG sector outlook: Prospects look good, onus on Budget 2018 Budget 2018: From digitisation to NPAs, a lot expected for banking sector Indian Budget's misplaced priorities Budget 2018 might have Rs 740-bn allocation towards fertiliser subsidy Budget 2018: Budgetary support for Indian Railways to be cut by 27% in FY18
-
Escorts (up 6% at Rs 861) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.5% at Rs 790) have hit their respective record highs on BSE in intra-day trade. Action Construction Equipment and Shakti Pumps (India) engaged in agri equipment segment were up 6% each.
NACL Industries, PI Industries, Monsanto India, Excel Crop Care, UPL and Meghani Organics from agrochemicals sector up in the range of 2% to 6% on BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.55% at 36,162 at 11:37 AM.
Government promises a Minimum Support Price of 150% of production cost of agricultural produce along with setting up of Gramin Agricultural Markets. This is a significant measure and would be a shot in the arm for the small and marginalized farmers"
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU