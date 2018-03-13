Airtel stock: Valuations, ability to manage debt are investment arguments

The stock of Bharti Airtel gained nearly 4.5 per cent as brokerages have turned positive on the stock. While the sector is likely to face some pressure over the next couple of quarters following Reliance Jio’s pricing action in January, analysts said Airtel is best positioned to benefit once the declining trend of revenues reverses in the second half of FY19.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said there was a low probability of Jio taking further price cuts in its 4G smartphone plans. This can lead to an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) of incumbents in the second ...