Ajanta Pharma: Growth driven by India, US markets

The Ajanta Pharma stock has gained 18 per cent over the previous month, given the outperformance in the domestic market, stability in African business, and growth in US business.

While Africa contributes about 37 per cent to sales, India accounts for about 31 per cent and the US about nine per cent. In addition to steady revenues, analysts expect margins to improve by 100 basis points (bps) over the next year on higher revenue growth and improving utilisation levels at Dahej and Guwahati. With growth rebounding over the past two months in the Indian pharmaceutical market, Ajanta, ...