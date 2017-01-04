All you want to know about Bitcoin

Bitcoin, an online currency produced (mined) using the cryptography program, is catching people’s fancy and in the past four months, its price has nearly doubled and is trading at $1018.82 per unit. It is just $140 from the all-time high reached three years ago. Prices on Indian Bitcoin exchanges are around an all-time high of Rs 72,000 per unit, a 4-5 per cent premium to cost. The cost is based on the international Bitcoin price and rupee-dollar exchange rate. Why are the prices rising? Bitcoin, like gold, has emerged as a tool to hedge dollar risks. Two big consuming ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?