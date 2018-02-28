Alteria Capital makes first close for $125-mn venture debt fund

Venture debt firm Alteria Capital, founded by two former executives of InnoVen Capital, announced the first close of its maiden venture debt fund. It has received commitments of $55 million (Rs 3.56 billion) for the Rs 8-billion venture debt fund, with a greenshoe option of Rs 2 billion.

The money was raised from institutional investors and family offices, including IndusInd Bank and a large family office foundation who came as the anchor investors in the fund. The fund plans to make its first two debt investments by the end of March, the fund said in a ...