exports from the country have recorded a sharp rise of 34.6 per cent year-on-year (yo-y) during April-January of 2017-18 on expanding domestic production and fall in internal consumption.

Exports of the rose from 0.97 million tonnes to 1.3 million tonnes in the period.

Production of primary in April-February of last fiscal expanded by 5.8 per cent y-o-y from 1.58 million tonnes to 1.67 million tonnes.

"Domestic demand of has not kept pace with the rising production. This has led to surplus for exports. Further, exports of have turned lucrative due to robust global prices", said an industry source.

In April-February period of FY18, global prices strengthened by 22.4 per cent. Buoyant prices of have been supported by smelter capacity cuts in where the government is cracking down on polluting industries. smelter production cuts in are expected to translate into closure of four million tonnes which is around 10 per cent of the country's total making capacity, says a report by

The government's recent decision to levy 10 per cent import tariff on aluninium is unlikely to shake up exports from India. Nalco, for instance, is insulated from the imposed tariff barriers as it exports products mostly to South East Asia. The domestic players in 2016-17 exported barely 125,000 tonnes of to US, made up mostly by ingots. Volume of exports by India to in miniscule compared to Canada, and the Middle East countries.

India's share of imported by in volume terms is a measly two per cent. On the contrary, Canada, and Middle East account for an overwhelming 73 per cent of the total imported by

Indian exports to the are valued at $350 million. This means the Indian producers have only 0.8 per cent share to the overall exports to the S of the order of $42.2 billion.

The worrying factor for the industry is the continuing rise in imports of aluminium, especially scrap. Imports now have a share of 53 per cent in the country's total consumption. Within the import basket, scrap accounts for 53 per cent of all imports in volume terms. The country has a nameplate capacity of 4.1 million tonnes in and this can meet 125 per cent of the country's demand of 3.3 million tonnes.

In the April-September period of FY18, overall imports rose eight per cent while scrap imports were up 16 per cent. Cumulatively since FY11, total imports zoomed by 100 per cent. Scrap imports, too, surged by 98 per cent in the same period.