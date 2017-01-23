TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

BSE Limited IPO: Should you subscribe?
Business Standard

Amara Raja Batteries fall 5% on poor Q3 earnings

At 11:01 am, the company was trading 3.31% lower at Rs 872.50. It hit an intra-day low of Rs 857.25

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Market traders struggle to fully price in GST gains

Amara Raja Batteries fell as much as 5% at intra-day in an otherwise positive market after the company posted a 17.90% fall in net profit at Rs 112.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, due to higher expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 136.82 crore during the same period a year ago.
 
Its total income from operations, however, rose by 9.67% to Rs 1,502 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,369.54 crore in the year-ago period, Amara Raja Batteries said in a BSE filing.


 
The expenses were up 14.46% at Rs 1,344.96 crore as compared to Rs 1,175.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
 
Amara Raja offers a wide range of products such as batteries, power solutions and electronics, among others.
 
At 11:01 am, the company was trading 3.31% lower at Rs 872.50. It hit an intra-day low of Rs 857.25.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Amara Raja Batteries fall 5% on poor Q3 earnings

At 11:01 am, the company was trading 3.31% lower at Rs 872.50. It hit an intra-day low of Rs 857.25

At 11:01 am, the company was trading 3.31% lower at Rs 872.50. It hit an intra-day low of Rs 857.25 Amara Raja Batteries fell as much as 5% at intra-day in an otherwise positive market after the company posted a 17.90% fall in net profit at Rs 112.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, due to higher expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 136.82 crore during the same period a year ago.
 
Its total income from operations, however, rose by 9.67% to Rs 1,502 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,369.54 crore in the year-ago period, Amara Raja Batteries said in a BSE filing.
 
The expenses were up 14.46% at Rs 1,344.96 crore as compared to Rs 1,175.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
 
Amara Raja offers a wide range of products such as batteries, power solutions and electronics, among others.
 
At 11:01 am, the company was trading 3.31% lower at Rs 872.50. It hit an intra-day low of Rs 857.25.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Amara Raja Batteries fall 5% on poor Q3 earnings

At 11:01 am, the company was trading 3.31% lower at Rs 872.50. It hit an intra-day low of Rs 857.25

Amara Raja Batteries fell as much as 5% at intra-day in an otherwise positive market after the company posted a 17.90% fall in net profit at Rs 112.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, due to higher expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 136.82 crore during the same period a year ago.
 
Its total income from operations, however, rose by 9.67% to Rs 1,502 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,369.54 crore in the year-ago period, Amara Raja Batteries said in a BSE filing.
 
The expenses were up 14.46% at Rs 1,344.96 crore as compared to Rs 1,175.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
 
Amara Raja offers a wide range of products such as batteries, power solutions and electronics, among others.
 
At 11:01 am, the company was trading 3.31% lower at Rs 872.50. It hit an intra-day low of Rs 857.25.

image
Business Standard
177 22