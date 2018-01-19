Amber Enterprises' Rs 6-bn IPO subscribed 109 times so far on last day

The initial public offering of Enterprises, the manufacturer of air-conditioners, was subscribed 109.29 times so far on the last day of bidding today. The IPO to raise Rs 600 crore received bids for 53,85,29,077 shares against the total issue size of 49,27,351 shares, data available with the NSE till 1515 hrs showed. Till yesterday, the IPO was subscribed 3.61 times. The company had raised Rs 1.79 billion from anchor investors on Tuesday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 855-859 per share. The IPO includes fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 4.75 billion and sale of scrips to the tune of Rs 1.25 billion by promoters Jasbir Singh and Daljit Singh. The company plans to use the proceeds for repayment and advance payment of certain loans and other Edelweiss Financial Services, IDFC Bank, and are managing the company's IPO. Gurugram-based Enterprises manufactures air- conditioners.

Besides, it makes refrigerator components, water purifiers and washing machines.