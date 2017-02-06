Ambuja Cement gains nearly 6% on reports of merger with ACC

ACC also rose over 5% to Rs 1,500 on the merger reports

ACC also rose over 5% to Rs 1,500 on the merger reports

gained as much as 5.8% to Rs 242.65 during intra-day on reports of mulling of and Ambuja Cements.



also rose over 5% to Rs 1,500 on the reports despite its consolidated net profit sliding 44.98% to Rs 56.34 crore on 6.13% fall in total income to Rs 2751.57 crore in Q4 December 2016 over Q4 December 2015.



holds a 63% stake in and 50% stake in ACC. The had been on cards since 2013.



Meanwhile, BSE today has sought clarification from Ltd on February 06, 2017, with reference to the of & Ambuja.



Cement stocks have been in focus since the Budget after FM Arun Jaitley announced infra development and affordable housing schemes.



At 12:21 pm, was trading 4.9% higher at Rs 240.60 as compared to a 0.7% rise in Sensex. The stock reached a high and low of Rs 242.65 and Rs 228.60 during the day.



SI Reporter