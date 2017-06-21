Amtek Group shares gain amid talk of stake sale buzz

Castex Technologies has locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 8, while Amtek Auto (Rs 28.15) and Metalyst Forgings (Rs 41.50) were frozen upper limit of 10% on BSE, with no sellers were seen on these counters.
“The Delhi-headquartered automobile component maker has received expressions of interest (EoIs) from 21 investors, including asset reconstruction companies,” the Business Standard report suggests. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
Meanwhile, Amtek Auto and Metalyst Forgings have called extra ordinary general body meetings (EGM) on July 7, to take shareholders nod for allotment of equity shares to M/s Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise, an Asset Reconstruction Company on preferential basis upon conversion of their loan into equity as per the terms of restructuring of outstanding loan of the proposed allottee.
|Price on BSE in Rs
|52-week low
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|Price
|Date
|% chg*
|Castex Tech
|8.00
|6.67
|19.94
|5.25
|19/06/2017
|52.4
|Amtek Auto
|28.15
|25.60
|9.96
|21.15
|20/06/2017
|33.1
|Metalyst Forg.
|41.50
|37.75
|9.93
|32.5
|20/06/2017
|27.7
|*% change over 52-week low
