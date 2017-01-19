Amundi's Pioneer buy could trigger churn in domestic MF space

French asset manager Amundi's purchase of last month has put a question mark over both the entities' investments in the domestic (MF) space.

Amundi, thanks to its 37% stake, is the sponsor of SBI MF. Meanwhile, is the sponsor of and owns 51% stake in the AMC. The global acquisition could deem as the sponsor of both the fund houses.

Sebi's regulations that restrict one entity from being a sponsor of more than one company (AMC). A sponsor is an entity acting alone or in combination with another body corporate, establishes an AMC.

said that it had not yet taken a decision on the Indian market. "We are still reviewing the regulatory framework," the asset manager said in an email response to Business Standard. An email sent to and did not elicit a response.

Amundi, which manages over $1 trillion of assets worldwide, announced that it had agreed to buy for an all-cash consideration of $3.7 billion in December 2016. is part of the UniCredit Group, headquartered in Italy, and has assets of $245 billion globally and $65.8 billion in the US as of June 30, 2016.

Amundi's buyout of could lead to three possible scenarios, experts said. One, could exit in the coming months by divesting its 51% stake to either Bank of Baroda or another investor. Second, could merge with SBI MF, in which has a 37% stake. This would be a three-way merger, with SBI, and Bank of Baroda holding stakes in different capacities.

A merger would consolidate SBI MF's position as the country's the fifth largest fund house in terms of the assets it manages. For the quarter ended December 2016, the fund house had assets under management of Rs 14,0997 crore, while Baroda Pioneer managed Rs 10,785 crore, data from Association of Mutual Funds in India shows. For the financial year 2016, had posted a net profit of Rs 165 crore, while posted losses of about Rs 5 crore.

"A merger with Baroda Pioneer will not benefit much as the former has mostly debt assets, which are less sticky than equity assets," said an industry official. Equity assets contributed less than 10% to Baroda Pioneer MF's assets as on December 2016, Value Research data shows.

had last acquired Daiwa MF's schemes worth about Rs 260 crore in 2013.

The third possibility is that of Bank of Baroda selling its 49% stake in to or another investor. Experts widely believe that the diktat to focus on core operations and the surging strain on their balance sheets may compel a few public sector-sponsored mutual funds to reduce or sell their stake in the business. In 2014, the finance ministry had asked PSBs to review their exposure towards non-core operations such as mutual funds and insurance. The move was aimed at conserving capital at a time when stricter Basel-III norms were to be implemented.

An email sent to Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India went unanswered.

Interestingly, the issue of sponsors in mutual funds was one of the discussion points at the recent board meeting of Sebi. An email sent to the regulator in this regard did not get a response.

UTI AMC — promoted by public sector financial institutions State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank — is the only fund house where the capital market regulator has made an exception.