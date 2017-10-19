An eventful year for gold

Samvat 2073 was a disappointing year for both gold consumers and jewellers. While gold imports grew year-on-year, the environment was quite challenging. On the positive side, however, as the year comes to an end the bullion industry has undergone a transformation and is in a much better shape than it was earlier this year. In the last five Samvat years, except last year, gold has not performed well for investors. Investors made losses if they had bought gold around Diwali time. Even average gold prices for the last six years have remained almost ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?