Anil Ambani Group stocks under pressure on debt concerns; RCom falls 24%

RCom tanked nearly 24% in intra-day trade to Rs 19.70, also its record low on the BSE. Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Defence, the other ADAG group stocks, too, slipped in the range of 4% to 8% on the BSE, as against 0.24% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 12:20 pm.
RCom on Saturday had reported it biggest quarter consolidated net loss of Rs 948 crore in March 2017 (Q4FY17) quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 79 crore in the year ago period.
“The telecom sector in India has been very adversely impacted on account of “free offers, disruptive pricing and hypercompetition during 2016-17 by competitive intensity on a scale never witnessed before in the country,” Reliance Communications said in a statement.
The five ADAG companies had reported a combined net loss of Rs 414 crore in Q4FY17, as against a profit of Rs 331 crore y-o-y.
A combined market capitalization (m-cap) of ADAG companies declined Rs 12,505 crore to Rs 46,459 crore, after a sharp decline in market value of these five companies during the period.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|LOSS(%)
|REL. COMM.
|20.85
|25.80
|-19.2
|RELIANCE INFRA.
|469.00
|507.15
|-7.5
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|552.05
|592.85
|-6.9
|RELIANCE POWER
|40.90
|43.55
|-6.1
|RELIANCE DEFENCE
|55.80
|58.20
|-4.1
