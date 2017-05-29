Anil Ambani Group stocks under pressure on debt concerns; RCom falls 24%

"The fall in ADAG stocks today was mainly due to the debt issue. No recovery will be seen in the stocks in the near future as investors will keep selling them to recuperate the losses, especially in Reliace Communications. The stock will soon fall enough to trade in single digit. Any stock with a debt issue will recieive the same treatment from the A number of better opportunitues are available for the investors than to stay with a company under so much debt." said CMD, CNI Research.

Adding: "Even with its partnership with Aircel, the company doesn't have enough muscle to give competition to RelianceJio."

Read the report here According to a report in Economic Times, the Anil Ambani-owned mobile phone operator has defaulted on its loan servicing obligations with more than 10 local banks, some of whom have categorised the exposure as "special mention account" in their asset books.

Last week RCom’s overseas bond also plunged 30% after a cut in credit rating and reports of delay in interest payment.

