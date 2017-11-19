Any correction will be a very good opportunity to buy: Jan Dehn

Given the nearly 24 per cent rally in frontline Indian benchmarks this calendar year, JAN DEHN, head of research at London-based Ashmore Investment Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa that within the emerging markets (EMs), Indian stocks look pricey. We now need to see strong earnings for stocks to meaningfully move ahead of other EMs, he says.

Edited excerpts: Moody's has upgraded India's credit rating. How do you read this move? At first sight, the upgrade might look like any other late ratings action, i.e coming long after a country has completed reforms. Misplaced in ...