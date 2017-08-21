Apex Foods raises Rs43.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Apex Frozen Foods, which is in the business of aquaculture products, today raised over Rs 43 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which opens tomorrow.

In a statement, the company said it has allotted 24.90 lakh equity to three anchor investors at Rs 175 per piece, totalling Rs 43.57 crore.

The anchor investors are Capital Trustee Company Ltd, HSBC Midcap Equity Fund, HSBC Opportunities Fund and ITPL — Invesco Contra Fund.

The company will hit the capital market tomorrow to raise up to Rs 152 crore through its initial public offer (IPO). It will close on August 24.

The IPO of up to 87 lakh equity of face value of Rs 10 each will be offered through a book-building route at a price band of Rs 171-175 per share.

At the upper end, the can fetch up to Rs 152.25 crore while at the lower limit, the company will raise at least Rs 148.77 crore.

The issue will comprise of fresh issue of 72.50 lakh and an offer for sale of 14.50 lakh by promoters.

Proceeds from the issue would be utilised towards setting up a new shrimp processing unit with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum in Andhra Pradesh and for general corporate purposes.

The will be listed on NSE and BSE.

