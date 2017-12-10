Apollo Munich Health Insurance has no IPO plans in near future, says CEO

has no plans to come out with an initial public offer (IPO) in the near future, said its CEO

The company is a joint venture between Group and Germany-based reinsurer

"The foreign partner has already raised its stake to 49 per cent last year...at the moment there is no intention of going public," Jacob said, adding that a decision in this regard, if any, will be taken by the promoters.

Recently, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, New India Assurance, and hit the market through IPOs.

bought additional 23.27 per cent stake in from its joint venture partner Group for Rs 164 crore last year.

Following the deal, Munich Re's holding in Apollo Munich rose to 48.75 per cent, with 51.1 per cent held by Apollo Hospitals, and the rest by employees.

Asked about business expansion plans, Jacob said, the company aims at 30 per cent growth in gross premium for the current financial year.

"We will end the financial year with the gross premium of Rs 1,700 crore as compared to Rs 1,300 crore earned in the previous financial year," he said.

The standalone health insurer recently introduced a new category 'Winsure' with health insurance plan called 'Health Wallet'.