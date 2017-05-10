Apple Inc now wealthier than all Sensex companies put together

The recent rally in the share price of Inc has taken the of the technology giant to more than $797 billion at 10 PM IST, making it bigger than the combined market cap of all the 30 Sensex companies put together.

India’s bluechip index closed at a market cap of $784 billion, based on Monday's share prices. Apple, the most valuable company in the world, is the only company to have a higher market cap than that of the Sensex companies together. The Sensex accounts for 40 per cent of India’s total market cap.

is also larger than the market cap of countries like Brazil, Singapore, Spain, and Malaysia.

In the league of companies with the top market cap, is followed by Alphabet Inc and Microsoft, which have a market cap of $651 billion and $530 billion, respectively.

Despite reporting lower than expected earnings, shares of went up by 3.7 per cent last week, pushing its market cap to record highs.

The rally in was triggered by ace investor Warren Buffett’s statement that he had more than doubled his firm Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in His firm currently owns a 2.5 per cent stake in the technology giant. Expressing his confidence in the company despite softer sales in the recent past, Buffett said consumer loyalty for was huge and hence there was nothing to worry.

has gained 32 per cent year to date.