April SIP inflow dips on profit booking

The quantum of investment in mutual funds through the systematic investment route (SIP) fell in April, when Indian shares were galloping towards an all-time high. Against a historic high SIP flow of Rs 4,335 crore in March, the April inflow dipped to Rs 4,269 crore. Two factors took a toll on the SIP inflow — profit booking and maturity of accounts that were not renewed. The decline was marginal. Some sector officials say profit booking and investors’ inherent resistance to invest at higher market levels caused this dip. Jimmy Patel, chief executive officer (CEO) ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?