April SIP inflow dips on profit booking

Investors not enthused when market is rising, say experts

Investors not enthused when market is rising, say experts

The quantum of investment in mutual funds through the systematic investment route (SIP) fell in April, when Indian shares were galloping towards an all-time high. Against a historic high SIP flow of Rs 4,335 crore in March, the April inflow dipped to Rs 4,269 crore. Two factors took a toll on the SIP inflow — profit booking and maturity of accounts that were not renewed. The decline was marginal. Some sector officials say profit booking and investors’ inherent resistance to invest at higher market levels caused this dip. Jimmy Patel, chief executive officer (CEO) ...

Chandan Kishore Kant