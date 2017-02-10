TRENDING ON BS
Nifty reclaims 8,800 mark as Trump rally resumes on Wall Street
Aptech rallies over 25% in two days on stake buy by Ashish Kacholia

The stock rallied 5.5% to Rs 249, extending its Thursday's 20% surge on the NSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Aptech rallies over 25% in two days on stake buy by Ashish Kacholia

Aptech has rallied 5.5% to Rs 249 in early morning trade, extending its Thursday’s 20% surge on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after investor Ashish Kacholia acquired more than 2% stake in the company for Rs 20 crore through open market.

The stock trading above its 52-week high, rallied 26% in past two trading sessions from Rs 197 on February 8, 2017.


On February 9, Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia purchased 903,179 equity shares representing 2.26% of total equity of Aptech at an average price of Rs 224.61 per share, the NSE and BSE bulk deal data shows.

At 09:34 am; the stock was up 3% at Rs 244 on the NSE as compared to 0.23% rise in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 2.24 million shares changed hands on the counter on both the exchanges so far.
DATE CLIENT NAME EXCHANGE TRANSACTION QUANTITY PRICE
09/02/2017 ASHISH R KACHOLIA NSE BUY 683307 225.58
09/02/2017 ASHISH R KACHOLIA BSE BUY 219872 223.64

