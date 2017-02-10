Aptech rallies over 25% in two days on stake buy by Ashish Kacholia

-
The stock trading above its 52-week high, rallied 26% in past two trading sessions from Rs 197 on February 8, 2017.
On February 9, Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia purchased 903,179 equity shares representing 2.26% of total equity of Aptech at an average price of Rs 224.61 per share, the NSE and BSE bulk deal data shows.
At 09:34 am; the stock was up 3% at Rs 244 on the NSE as compared to 0.23% rise in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 2.24 million shares changed hands on the counter on both the exchanges so far.
|DATE
|CLIENT NAME
|EXCHANGE
|TRANSACTION
|QUANTITY
|PRICE
|09/02/2017
|ASHISH R KACHOLIA
|NSE
|BUY
|683307
|225.58
|09/02/2017
|ASHISH R KACHOLIA
|BSE
|BUY
|219872
|223.64
