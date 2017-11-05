Are promoter-led businesses better bets?

Promoter-driven companies tend to outperform professionally-managed companies, as they have superior growth rate, profitability and long-term focus, Credit Suisse Research Institute (CSRI) says in a study titled ‘CS Family 1,000’. In the study, CSRI has analysed financial and share price performance of 1,000 promoter-led companies (promoter holding more than 20 per cent and market capitalisation of over $ 1 billion) across the globe. Since 2006, the CS Family 1,000 has outperformed the broader equity markets by about 400 basis points (bps) annually. ...