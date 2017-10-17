Aries Agro zooms 41% in two days as ace investor Vijay Kedia buys 2% stake

-
The stock is now trading at its 52-week high level, surging 41% in the last two trading sessions from Rs 172.45 on Friday, October 13.
On Monday, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia purchased 260,000 shares representing 2% stake in Aries Agro through open market. He bought these shares at an average price of Rs 199.93 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEAL DATA
The name of the sellers could not be ascertained immediately.
As of September 30, 2017, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia hold 238,091 equity shares or 1.83% stake in Aries Agro. Vijay Kishanlal Kedia – Partnership Firm hold 410,921 shares or 3.16% holding in the company, the shareholding pattern data shows.
At 11:06 AM; the stock was trading 15% higher at Rs 238 on the NSE, as compared to 0.13% rise in the Nifty50 index. It is trading close to its record high of Rs 265 touched on January 14, 2008 in intra-day trade.
The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 3.43 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
